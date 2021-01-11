CES 2021: All of the business tech news you need to know

Don't miss TechRepublic's CES 2021 coverage, which includes product announcements from Lenovo, Samsung, LG, and Dell about PCs, laptops, software, robots, monitors, and TVs.

Image: Sarah Tew/CNET

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CES 2021 is all-digital for the first time ever. The event runs from Monday, January 11 to Thursday, January 14. CES has always been one of the leading tech events each year and, despite being an online-only event in 2021, thousands of products are expected to be announced.

There are six top trends to watch for at CES 2021, according to TechRepublic's Editor-in-Chief Bill Detwiler, Associate Managing Editor Teena Maddox, and UK Editor-in-Chief Steve Ranger. Several visionary tech and industry leaders are expected to deliver keynote speeches at CES 2021 including Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, Best Buy CEO Corie Barry, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, and more.

TechRepublic will be reporting on all of the CES 2021 tech news that business pros need to know. Keep checking this article for our latest CES 2021 coverage.

Must-read CES 2021 articles

Fossil fuels interest at CES 2021 with new smartwatch additions to three product lines

New Wear OS by Google smartwatches from Michael Kors, Skagen Denmark, and Fossil offer an array of new features.

CES 2021: Lenovo's ThinkReality A3 smart glasses offer AR experiences across industries

The AR capabilities allow companies to deploy "customized virtual monitors," assist with training, and provide video-enabled "remote expert use cases," according to the company.

CES 2021: New Kohler bathtub brings forest bathing to your bathroom with scent, fog, and mood lighting

Innate Intelligent Toilet and Touchless Bathroom Faucet collection join the company's smart home product portfolio.

CES 2021: Lenovo unveils Tab P11, IdeaPad 5G, IdeaPad 5i Pro, and more

At CES 2021, Lenovo will introduce a slew of new IdeaPads and the new versatile Tab P11 to assist remote business professionals in the telecommuter age.

CES 2021: Samsung introduces the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a $550 starting price

Samsung's new 2-in-1 Galaxy laptop includes a 13.3-inch QLED display and a significantly lower price than the original Galaxy Chromebook last year.

CES 2021: New TV from LG Display reduces blue light exposure

Eyesafe technology blocks portions of the visible blue light spectrum and gives products a Retina Protection Factor.

CES 2021: Dell unveils PCs, laptops, software and monitors for the new normal of work

Collaboration and new work experiences are the driving force behind Dell's big push into the new portfolio it's introducing at CES 2021.

LG Display: Your next gaming monitor could have a 48-inch bendable OLED screen that produces sound without speakers

During CES 2021, LG Display will showcase a 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display designed to be curved for gaming and flat for TV viewing.

LG Display wants to put a 55-inch transparent TV at the foot of your bed

LG Display will demonstrate novel uses for its transparent OLED screens at CES 2021 with applications for food service, transportation, and smart home.

Germ-killing robot is LG's latest product: It could help prevent COVID-19 spread in offices

A new autonomous robot outfitted with UV-C lights can disinfect entire rooms in about half an hour, and LG wants it to be a B2B safety solution.