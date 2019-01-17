Data science jobs up 29% this year, these cities pay pros the most

Job postings for data scientists rose 29% between December 2017 and December 2018, according to an Indeed report released on Thursday. This increase is no surprise, with data scientist job postings steadily growing over the past several years, and predicted to continue doing so, the report added.

Coined the most promising job in America for 2019 by LinkedIn, and remaining at the top of Glassdoor's Best Jobs in America list for the past three years, data scientists are a hot commodity. These professionals use data-oriented programming languages and software to transform raw data into useful information for a business—a responsibility that demands a specific, high-level skillset.

Because the data science field is still relatively new and evolving, most businesses don't have data scientists on site to interpret information and glean insights for their companies, resulting in a steady demand for such talent. The value of this specialized talent is evident in its impressive pay rates, which typically start around $100,000, depending on the cost of living for the location, according to the report.

Using salary data averaged from the Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSAO) and cost-of-living estimates from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis regional price parities, Indeed determined the following 10 best locations for data scientists in terms of salary:

1. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX — Average salary: $137,648; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $123,010

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA — Average salary: $166,519; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $121,193

3. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA — Average salary: $146,088; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $119,941

4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA — Average salary: $117,002; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $110,171

5. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA — Average salary: $153,535; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $109,668

6. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT — Average salary: $144,444; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $109,179

7. New York, Newark, Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA — Average salary: $146,067; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $108,681

8. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH — Average salary: $132,922; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $108,596

9. Austin-Round Rock, TX — Average salary: $119,359; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $108,410

10. Chicago, Naperville, Elgin, IL-IN-WI — Average salary: $123,713; Salary adjusted for cost of living: $108,141

