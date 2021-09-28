Deepwatch announces managed detection and response solution for SMBs

The fully-automated security operations center solution comes with 24/7 support and sets up in less than an hour.

Image: deepwatch

Deepwatch, a managed detection and response security provider, announced Tuesday a MDR solution for SMBs to protect against cyber threats. With deepwatch MDR Essentials, smaller organizations can deploy an automated security operations center in less than one hour that integrates with their existing environments without additional hardware or consulting.

As SMBs come under increasing attack by cyber criminals, traditional anti-malware software is no longer accurate or comprehensive enough to protect against today's sophisticated attacks, the company said. In a recent Ponemon Institute survey, The Third Annual Study on the State of Endpoint Security Risk, IT security professionals said current anti-virus solutions missed 60% of attacks.

SEE: Security incident response policy (TechRepublic Premium)

According to a recent report from cybersecurity firm Positive Technologies, ransomware attacks have hit "stratospheric" levels. In Q2 of 2021, ransomware accounted for 69% of all attacks involving malware, a 30% increase from a year earlier.

MDR Essentials comes pre-integrated with Splunk's security information and event management and Palo Alto's security orchestration, automation and response software, and is delivered as a managed security service. MDR Essentials includes 24/7 support from deepwatch's Squad Essentials team of security analysts. Forensic analysis of security events and remediation are provided by deepwatch's partners and come standard with MDR Essentials.

"It differs significantly from 'traditional' MSSPs, many of which aggravated customers with high volumes of alerts without context or support for containment and response," said Bobby Christian, COO of deepwatch. "MDR Essentials leverages deepwatch playbooks, content library and threat hunting outcomes to bolster detection, escalate only true positives and provide clear guidance on remediation. This approach is different from MSSP offerings but also sets a new standard for small and medium-sized business security."

SEE: How to manage passwords: Best practices and security tips (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

MDR Essentials ingests data from leading Microsoft technologies and the majority of technologies used by SMBs to enable immediate detection and response coverage.

"Every organization, no matter its size, has critical data and intellectual property to protect from cyber criminals," Christian said. "Medium-sized businesses have become attractive targets for cyber criminals for ransomware attacks, and as a way to disrupt U.S. and global supply chains. Traditional anti-malware software is not enough to protect against these sophisticated attacks."

Pricing and availability of deepwatch MDR Essentials

Deepwatch MDR Essentials is available for early access customers today at AWS Marketplace and through deepwatch's network of resellers General availability is scheduled for Q1 2022. Prices start at $50,000 per year for companies in the 300 to 800 employee range.

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see