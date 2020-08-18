Desk exercise equipment to transform the workday into a workout

Intermittent desk workouts can add some healthy activity throughout the day. Here's some of our favorite desk exercise equipment.

Image: Flexispot

In recent decades, jobs have become increasingly sedentary across the US. Less than one-in-five US positions require moderate-intensity physical activity at a minimum, according to an American Journal of Health Promotion study. To assist, a number of manufacturers have developed low-profile and compact exercise accessories with office workers in mind. Today, there are many ways to incorporate intermittent desk workouts throughout the standard workday. From under-desk treadmills to balancing training accessories, here's some of the top desk exercise equipment on the market.

Image: Flexispot

The FlexiSpot Desk bike is a great option for people looking to incorporate low-impact exercise throughout the workday. With four wheels positioned along the base, the unit can be easily repositioned as needed and the adjustable bike seat accommodates riders of varying heights. Between desk workouts, people can use the adjustable desk counter surface as a standing desk.

Image: Amazon

Low-profile treadmills are a solid option for telecommuters looking for a standing desk workout during business hours. At 56 inches in length and 27 inches in width, this treadmill easily fits under many standing desk makes and models. The unit also comes with an adjustable handrail. During use at a standing desk, the adjustable handrail folds flush around the treadmill base. For added security and stability for exercise after the workday, the handrail extends upward. With a total weight of 66 pounds, the unit is exceptionally low weight for portability around the home office.

Image: Cubii

The market for under-desk exercise accessories is brimming with equipment options. The Cubii Jr miniature elliptical is a popular option for desk workout seekers. At 23 inches in length, 17 inches wide, and 10 inches tall, the device easily fits under common desk builds with ample room to the sides to accommodate resting feet positioning between workouts. A readout along the unit tracks calories, distance, strides, and RPM during use.

Image: Amazon

In recent years, inflatable rubber exercise balls typically reserved for the gym are regularly used as an alternative to standard office seating. The idea is that the use of the exercise ball will trigger muscles to help with stabilization without the rigid structure and support of a typical chair.

Although there are mixed reviews when it comes to health benefits associated with ball chairs, at least one study did conclude these designs may actually increase caloric burn compared to traditional seating. For those so inclined, it's also possible to turn sideways throughout the workday to squeeze in a few crunches in between tasks.

Image: Fluidstance

In the standing desk era, the balance board is a popular accessory among office workers. The perceived exercise benefits are similar to the aforementioned ball chair concept; the inherent lack of stability activities stabilizing muscles during use. A 2018 study found that balance board use "may be effective for increasing [energy expenditure] without interfering with productivity." In another study, balance training has also been shown to improve spatial cognition and memory in adults. After hours, the balance board can be easily integrated into regular workout routines to help with core stabilization, balance training, and more.

