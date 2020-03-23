Developers: 7 free guides on popular programming languages

If you want to expand your software development skill set, these TechRepublic downloads can help get you started.

No one wants to spend time, energy, and money on learning something that proves useless. For developers, that fear can be very real: What if that programming language you spend time learning drops in popularity and is replaced by a newer, more modern programming language?

Whether you're experienced in back-end development, a seasoned front-end developer, or are just looking for a new programming language to learn, these seven free TechRepublic downloads can help. And, there is a bonus programming languages decade-in-review download.

Python programming language: A cheat sheet Python is one of the most popular languages in the world, and with good reason: It scales wonderfully, is easy to learn, and is popular enough to serve as the back end system for large platforms and apps like Dropbox and OpenStack. Python is also adored for its artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, making it sure to retain relevance in the future. This cheat sheet on Python covers all the who, what, where, when, and why you should learn Python. Free from TechRepublic

Getting started with Julia: A list of resources The Julia programming language is a solid example of the features included in modern programming languages. It's a general-purpose, high-level language that can do a lot, offering features like the speed of C, macro features of Lisp, math and data science power of MATLAB, and statistical capabilities of R. This bundle of resources for Julia students contains links to books, websites, videos, and other resources that any new Julia developer needs. Free from TechRepublic

Cheat sheet: Apple's Swift programming language Swift is Apple's iOS programming language built to replace Objective-C. It's an object-oriented language that is optimized for on-hardware performance, making it perfect for mobile apps on iOS devices. As far as performance goes, Swift can't be beat on Apple hardware: It's 2.6-times faster than Objective-C and 8.4x faster than Python. Get up to speed quickly by reading TechRepublic's Swift cheat sheet. Free from TechRepublic

Rust: What it is, why you should learn it, and how you can master it Writing code in Rust is a lot like coding in C and C++, but with a very strict compiler that eliminates many of the memory leak problems that the latter two languages often face. Stack Overflow's survey of developers has found Rust the most popular language for several years running. TechRepublic's guide to developing with Rust gives a lot of reasons to learn the language, and shows Rust's popularity is well deserved. Free from TechRepublic

Getting started with TypeScript: A resource guide TypeScript was developed by Microsoft as a syntactical superset for JavaScript, and may even come to replace JavaScript entirely. TypeScript is already being used on large projects at Facebook and Google. As a superset language, it lets developers program in JavaScript while having access to new and extended capabilities JavaScript isn't capable of. TechRepublic's TypeScript resource guide contains links to all the videos, books, and web tutorials developers need to get started with it. Free from TechRepublic

Getting started with Kotlin: A resource guide Kotlin has been around for a while, but its importance as a development language spiked in 2017 when Google added it to Android Studio 3.0 in 2017. Since then Google has declared it the preferred language for native Android app development, and programmers even named it one of their favorite languages behind Python and Rust. TechRepublic's Kotlin resource guide will help anyone interested in learning Kotlin a path to follow, regardless of experience. Free from TechRepublic

Mini glossary: TensorFlow terms for beginners Created by Google for building machine learning and artificial intelligence models, TensorFlow skills are quickly becoming an important resume builder. Less a development language and more a software library, TensorFlow helps build artificially intelligent systems that can recognize objects and speech with interfaces simple enough to run from the web. The TensorFlow glossary created by TechRepublic will help TensorFlow users get up-to-speed with some of its specific terms and language. Free from TechRepublic