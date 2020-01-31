DevOps market predicted to be worth $15 billion by 2026

DevOps tools decrease the chance of errors and help strengthen the development process in organizations.

The DevOps market size is projected to reach $14,969.6 million by 2026, a compound annual growth rate of 19.1%, a Fortune Business Insights report found. The report, released on Friday, highlighted the significance of this increase, noting that the market was only worth $3,708.1 million in 2018.

DevOps tools help make a company's operations more efficient, accelerating the time it takes to provide services and applications to customers, the report found.

"If you look at the whole market as a pyramid, there are a few high tech leaders at the top and middle is much broader, much larger," said Chris Condo, principal analyst serving application development and delivery professionals at Forrester. "The total market value of that middle tier is probably much larger than the top of that pyramid. Now, all of these middle companies are saying, 'We need to go adopt DevOps.'

"That's why you're seeing this rapid acceleration," Condo said. "All of these industries now realize that they need software development; they need automation; and they need those capabilities to maintain a competitive advantage over their would-be disruptors or even companies within their space."

Tools leading DevOps growth

1. Containerization

Containerization is helping to spearhead growth, simplifying the adoption and integration of software throughout organizations, according to the report.

"Containers have created an easy way to deliver a software package in a uniform outer shell to the delivery system," Condo said. "It makes it easy to actually automate the deployment of all of these applications.

"There's no custom configuration on that machine; there's no setup; there's no stickiness of that application on that machine. It's running in the container," Condo said.

"That means when you're in the cloud, you can create a test environment on demand, deploy your containers to that test environment, run all of those applications in that environment, and then destroy that environment.

"Now you have cleaner test cases, you have a cleaner way of creating a test system, and you can afford to create multiple test systems that progressively become closer and closer representations of your production environment," Condo added.

2. Platform-as-a-service

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is another driver of DevOps growth, providing a more efficient and cost-effective option for running a service, according to the report.

Current cloud platforms include virtual machines and virtual discs, replicating the hardware on a desktop machine, but in a virtual way in the cloud, Condo said.

"The problem is, if you want to have a multicloud strategy or to take something that you developed on-premise and move it to the cloud, you either have to write it directly onto that platform, whether it's, machine native or whether it's cloud native," Condo said.

"Platform-as-a-service gives you an abstraction layer between your software and all those assets that it needs to operate on," Condo added.

This is appealing for businesses because if someone writes code on a cloud platform, but wants to deploy it both on an on-premise machine and in the cloud, they can do so without changing the source code, Condo said.

3. Hybrid cloud

The increasing adoption of hybrid cloud in the enterprise is also playing a role in DevOps growth. Many software providers now offer hybrid clouds equipped with DevOps, allowing for simple provisioning of services, while maintaining the balance of development infrastructure and management of in-house runtime, according to the report.

The main advantage of hybrid cloud is it allows people to run workloads both on-premise and in the cloud, based on their needs, Condo said.

"Someone may have targeted workloads that are best suited for on-premise or for some reason can't be moved to the cloud. There are other workloads that are best suited for the cloud, and can be moved to the cloud, and you develop them separately," Condo said. "That hybrid system is really maybe just to tie the two things together."

Asia Pacific hosts major DevOps growth

The DevOps market spans Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America, according to the report.

North America acquired $1,829.4 million DevOps software market revenue in 2018, attributable to the increased adoption of DevOps solutions in finance, retail, IT and telecommunications industries, the report found.

Europe also saw healthy growth through the deployment of software solutions at multiple major banks, resulting in a 25% efficiency enhancement in internet banking, according to the report.

Asia Pacific, however, is projected to see the most growth in the coming years because of the increased demand in automated software in China, Japan, and Singapore.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are surfacing every day in those countries, causing even more demand for DevOps Tools to streamline operations, the report found.

Across the world, financial institutions, healthcare, logistics, and retail are all waking up to this need to automate.

"All of these industries that maybe felt that they didn't have to go as fast are now suddenly realize they have to, in order to keep up with the pace of technology, innovation, and disruptors coming into their market," Condo said.

Key enterprise players

"DevOps tools are critical to an organization's success. In today's world of continuous deployments, there is a strong need for continuous reliability," said Eric Mizell, vice president of solutions engineering at OverOps.

The report also outlined a couple company collaborations that have bolstered this move toward continuous reliability through DevOps.

In July of 2019, IBM and DBmaestro collaborated to produce database automation capabilities for optimizing DevOps environments for consumers worldwide, helping to smoothen DevOps environments, according to the report.

This past month, CollabNet VersionOne and XebiaLabs announced a partnership to create new DevOps platforms for companies. The collaboration would help companies provide consumers with end-to-end management capabilities and visibility necessary to deliver secure software solutions, the report found.

