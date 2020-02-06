Dice reveals top technology employers, jobs, and skills for 2020

Six million job postings in the US were analyzed to find the top companies hiring, as well as the key skills employers are looking for.

Making a career in technology can be challenging. Depending on your particular niche, knowing what skills to study and pursue and what jobs are attainable and lucrative are only two pieces of the puzzle. Choosing the right employer is the third piece that can determine how far you can go and succeed in your job. Released on Thursday, the Dice Tech Job Report for the first quarter of 2020 shines a light on which companies, jobs, and skills are leading a path for tech professionals.

Working with data from job analytics firm Burning Glass Technologies, Dice analyzed more than 6 million tech job postings in the US from 2018 and 2019. Overall, 2019 witnessed the growth of tech hubs throughout the US, the continued emergence of data-oriented jobs and skillsets, and higher competition among businesses looking for tech talent, Dice said. Moving into 2020, companies are expected to put even more effort into hiring tech professionals.

Top tech companies

Amazon scored first place as the top tech employer in the US, according to Dice. The company has been on a hiring spree for its New York City location but is also looking to hire tech professionals in other areas. Though most of the open positions are in its home base of Seattle, Amazon is boosting its hiring across tech hubs in Herndon, VA; San Francisco; and Bellevue, WA.

The retail giant is looking to fill a variety of roles in different locations. In Herndon, the company is focusing on data and cybersecurity. In New York City, there's a need for software developers. In San Francisco, there are data-oriented roles along with software development and UX positions. Across the US, more than 20% of Amazon's job postings are for software developers. And there's been a 70% rise in hiring for UX designers since 2018.

Number 2 on Dice's list was General Dynamics, which is seeking to hire tech professionals at a high rate. Information systems and systems engineering were the company's most requested skills in 2019, but there was also an increase in demand for SQL and Java professionals.

In third place was Verizon Communications. The company's location in Irving, Texas accounts for around 11% of job openings. But it's also hiring in places like Ashburn, VA; Tampa, FL; and Alpharetta, GA. From 2018 to 2019, Verizon more than doubled its job postings for network engineer and software developer.

Rounding up the top 10 companies were Infosys, SAIC, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Oracle, Leidos, and CACI.

Top tech jobs

Software Developer was the top tech profession, according to Dice. Companies across the US are hiring software developers at a high pace as this role accounted for around 12% of all tech job openings over the past year.

IBM, Amazon, and Accenture were the top employers for software development positions. For software developers, the most common skills are Java, SQL, JavaScript, Python, and C++. The profession itself is projected to grow more than 30% over the next 10 years, Dice added.

Number 2 on the list of top tech roles was network engineer, followed by systems engineer, senior software developer, software QA engineer/tester, application developer, IT project manager, computer support specialist, systems administrator, and cybersecurity engineer.

Dice also looked at the fastest growing tech careers, giving data engineer the nod as job postings for this role showed the highest growth over the past year. Data engineers typically build and maintain data repositories such as customer-information databases. They may also monitor the flow and status of data, which requires them to tag and clean large datasets.

Amazon, Accenture, and Capital One are all hiring data engineers in high numbers. This position requires such skills as Python, SQL, and AWS, as well as big data tools and platforms such as Apache Hadoop, Scala, and Apache Hive.

Other fast growing tech jobs include back end developer, senior data scientist, CRM developer, user interface (UI) Developer, Python developer, and Android developer.

Top tech skills

Employers are creating more postings for data-related jobs, including roles for building and maintaining databases. As cloud technology has been taking off, storage costs have been dropping, and smarter analytics platforms have arisen, there's been a growing demand for data storage and analysis skills.

SQL earned the top spot among all the in-demand tech skills, followed by Java, JavaScript, project management, Python, Linux, Oracle, Microsoft C#, Scrum, and quality assurance and control.

Dice also delved deeper to present the fastest growing tech skills. Kubernetes hit the top of the list by a wide margin, followed by Docker software, Microsoft Azure, and DevOps.

Both Kubernetes and Docker are signs of the growing trend of containerization. Containers are isolated user-space instances that let people test and deploy applications without affecting an entire system. Google-designed Kubernetes is now an open-source platform that automates the management and deployment of containers, while Docker is a popular tool for managing containers.

Job openings for people with Kubernetes skills have jumped by 82% over the past year with a projected growth rate of more than 67% over the next 10 years. Positions that involve work with Kubernetes include validation engineer, data engineer, and software developer. Some companies looking for people with this skill are IBM, Capital One, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Openings for people skilled with Docker have risen by 42% over the past year with a projected 10-year growth rate of 41%. As with Kubernetes, positions looking for Docker as a skill include validation engineer, data engineer, and software developer, a sign that companies expect tech professionals to be skilled in both areas.

"2019 brought to light a number of fascinating developments in the tech industry as a whole, but also to broader industries that rely on technology to do their work," Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, parent company to Dice.

"It's clear that smaller US tech hubs are embracing data-rich roles and skillsets, which are key in growing any tech or non-tech business. As the demand for technologists increases across the US, the time required to fill specialized roles will increase, requiring businesses to continue to find ways to stand out. An understanding of where technology is growing and what technologists are seeking are both paramount to successful 2020 recruitment efforts."

