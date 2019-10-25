Disney Parks, Hitachi Vantara team up for a new generation of ride and show analytics

Hitachi partners with Disney Parks and brings data-driven operational intelligence by Lumada, and Industrial Internet of Things Technologies to Disney's theme parks.

CES 2017: Panasonic AVC Networks enters strategic partnership with Disney AVC Networks president Yasuji Enokido talks about the company's partnership with Disney to create a "new, exciting visitor experience."

A new strategic alliance between Hitachi and Disney Parks was announced at NEXT 2019, Hitachi Vantara. The coupling is designed to help advance Disney's theme-park innovations.

Hitachi Vantara is now the "Official Ride and Show Analytics Provider" of the Walt Disney World® Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California to develop data-driven solutions to enhance the operational efficiency of shows and attractions. The teams deploy industrial Internet of Things technologies (IoT) that build on Disney's storytelling through technology.

The solutions use DataOps, a methodology for collaborative data management which helps organizations use data and analytics for real-time insights to transform operations.

Hitachi's Lumada data management, analytics and IoT software then collects and analyzes data to provide real-time insights into park operations. The solutions include predictive capabilities and digital twins, virtual software models which represent physical objects, and help organizations understand and optimize performance.

"Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have delighted their guests with one-of-a-kind experiences for decades," said Hitachi Vantara's Brian Householder, chief executive officer, in a release. "We are thrilled to work with Disney to provide intelligent, data-driven solutions that allow Disney to continue its legacy of delivering immersive experiences with increased operational efficiency."

SEE: The rise of Industrial IoT (ZDNet special feature) | Download the free PDF version (TechRepublic)

Intertwining storytelling and technologies, Disney and Hitachi have already deployed a suite of solutions across multiple attractions at Walt Disney World Resort, including Toy Story Land attractions Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania, and Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The latter kind of takes the legendary Magic Tea Cups ride for inspiration; think swirling saucers in place of the iconic tea cups, and you'll get this recently opened ride at Disney Hollywood Studios. The Slinky Dog Dash at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort is not unlike Disneyland's Gadget's Go Coaster, which launched when Mickey's Toontown did, in 1993, and has the distinction of being the shortest attraction at Disneyland, lasting a mere 44 secs. Despite its less-than-a-minute ride, it must have been popular, because the same ride bowed in Tokyo Disneyland in 1996.

"From the very beginning, Disney Parks have been an example of how innovation and incredible stories and characters can come together to create something truly special," said Trevor Larsen, executive vice president, facilities & operations services, Disney Parks, experiences and products, in a release. Working with Hitachi Vantara and its portfolio of data-driven technologies, we can continue to take our guests on unbelievable adventures delivering consistently outstanding experiences for every guest, every time."

Smart Cities Newsletter Stay informed about the latest in smart city tech, which includes innovations in IoT, security, big data, mobile apps, and more. Also, benefit from the lessons learned by smart city leaders. Thursdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see