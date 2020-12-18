East Coast beats West Coast with faster internet speeds and lower monthly bills

The State of the Internet in 2020 report found that four states that have both low bills and high connection speeds.

Everyone needed the internet more than ever in 2020 and slow, expensive connections turned into a roadblock for work, school, and even healthcare. HighSpeedInternet.com ranked internet connections, costs, and customer satisfaction across all 50 US states and the District of Columbia in the new State of the Internet in 2020 report. States on the East Coast took seven of the top 10 spots on the fastest connection list with Colorado, Washington, and California representing the West Coast at the bottom of the top 10.

The report also compared the cost of internet connections around the US. Some of the same locations on the fastest list also showed up on the lowest bill list. Maryland, D.C., Rhode Island, and Massachusetts are on both lists.

Four states also showed up on both lists for the slowest connection and the highest bill. Residents of Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, and Iowa pay some of the highest bills for internet service and have some of the connection speeds.

The average internet speed for the whole country is 42.86 Mbps according to HighSpeedInternet.com. Also, states with higher population densities tend to have internet speeds faster than that average while rural states and communities have slower speeds, according to the report.

States with the fastest average internet speeds are:

Maryland – 84.1 Mbps

Delaware – 80.9 Mbps

New Jersey – 76.3 Mbps

D.C. – 75.2 Mbps

Virginia – 74.5 Mbps

Rhode Island – 74.5 Mbps

Massachusetts – 73.6 Mbps

Colorado – 70.9 Mbps

Washington – 67.3 Mbps

California – 67.2 Mbps

States with the slowest average internet speeds are:

Alaska – 20.6 Mbps

Montana – 30.1 Mbps

Maine – 30.8 Mbps

Idaho – 30.9 Mbps

Wyoming – 33.3 Mbps

South Dakota – 33.3 Mbps

Iowa – 35.8 Mbps

Arkansas – 37.3 Mbps

Mississippi – 37.9 Mbps

Hawaii – 38.1 Mbps

The report found that the average cost for new internet plans sold in the US are $48.25 per month. People estimated that they spend about $80 per month and 61% of Americans think that the service is overpriced. States that pay the most for internet per Mbps are:

Wyoming – $7.84

North Dakota – $7.57

Montana – $7.28

South Dakota – $7.17

Virginia – $6.74

Iowa – $6.34

New Mexico – $6.23

North Carolina – $5.87

Alabama – $5.82

Nebraska – $5.43

States that pay the least for internet per Mbps are:

Rhode Island – $0.63

D.C. – $0.84

Massachusetts – $1.13

Georgia – $1.65

New York – $1.72

California – $1.86

Maryland – $1.99

Kentucky – $2.00

Connecticut – $2.06

Texas – $2.29

HighSpeedInternet.com also did a customer satisfaction survey in 2020 and found that EarthLink, Verizon, and Optimum have the happiest customers.

