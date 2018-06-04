Enter to win* an unlocked iPhone X from TechRepublic

Apple's WWDC 2018 annual conference kicks off today (the event runs from June 4th - 8th) and TechRepublic is going to give one lucky member a chance to win* an unlocked iPhone X, plus a TechRepublic swag bag.

Launched last year to celebrate the iPhone's 10-year anniversary, the iPhone X has an A11 processor, 5.8-inch OLED screen, 12MP main camera, and features Apple's Face ID technology. The iPhone X was the best selling phone in early 2018, and according to some survey's Apple's most satisfying iPhone yet.

To enter the sweepstakes, for your chance to win* an Apple iPhone X plus a TechRepublic swag bag, all you have to do is answer this question in the comments section below:

What app (or apps) are on your "must download" list, when setting up a new smartphone?

Credit: Tony Pacheco/TechRepublic

Remember to only leave one comment to avoid being disqualified and enter before 11:59 pm PT on June 25, 2018. Good luck!

Please carefully read the complete rules below for more details.

Rules:

Leave only one comment. If you enter more than one comment, you will be automatically disqualified.

The winner(s) will be chosen randomly. One (1) grand prize winner (the "Grand Prize") will be awarded one (1) iPhone X 64GB unlocked phone and one (1) TechRepublic Swag Bag with a total ARV of US $1030. Each Second Prizes consists of one (1) TechRepublic Swag Bag with an ARV of US $50.

If you are chosen, you will be notified via email (please ensure your email on record is valid). The winner(s) must respond within three days of the end of the sweepstakes. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen.

Entries can be submitted until Monday June 25th, 2018, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

And we mustn't forget to tell you about the legalities:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the United State, Puerto Rico or Canada (excluding Quebec) 18 and older, and a registered user of zdnet.com. Void where prohibited. Ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on June 25, 2018. See complete rules for details.

If you have any questions about this sweepstakes, please contact - Tammy Cavadias, ZDNet/TechRepublic Community Manager.

Get Apple-related news, how-to articles, downloads, and more—subscribe to our Apple Weekly newsletter. Subscribe