Extreme Networks' clinic a success: More than 2,220 vaccines administered

In a collaboration with Novant Health, Extreme's cloud-managed Wi-Fi solutions powered a COVID-19 mass vaccination event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

A COVID-19 mass vaccination event held at Charlotte's Spectrum Center administered 2,220 vaccines in a single day. Extreme Network joined forces with the North Carolina-based Novant Health, a four-state integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals. Healthcare providers simultaneously administered vaccines to 120 patients at a time, with more than 2,220 vaccines administered on Feb, 13, 2021. For comparison, a typical clinic administers approximately 500 vaccines per day.

"The pandemic has forced organizations to be flexible and get creative with technology. Extreme Networks' cloud-managed solutions simplified what we were trying to accomplish and provided the security, flexibility and seamless connectivity we needed to make this mass vaccination possible," said Rob Hale, senior manager technical engineering, Novant Health. "We plan to continue hosting vaccination events and know that thanks to Extreme's technology, our Wi-Fi network will not be a concern."

Image: Extreme Networks

Novant Health deployed ExtremeWireless cloud-managed Wi-Fi 6 access points in less than an hour to support vaccine stations situated on half of Spectrum Center's arena for a reliable connection. The secure, high-speed wireless network enabled healthcare workers to quickly access patient records and deliver vaccines. The 19 ExtremeWireless cloud-enabled AP deployment proved that Novant Health's team can move vaccination efforts to different locations and events. The APs were mounted to wheeled carts that can be plugged in anywhere and moved throughout the arena.

The APs were connected to Spectrum Center's infrastructure through a virtual LAN, linking APs back to Novant Health's cloud managed network and allowing the Novant Health team to securely access and update patient records.

Any mass vaccination event will require secure Wi-Fi coverage because patient records need to be accessed and updated onsite as vaccines are administered.

"Vaccines are our most effective tool for combatting COVID-19, and organizations like Novant Health are working tirelessly to administer as many vaccines as they can in a short time frame," said Doug McDonald, director of healthcare technology, office of the CTO, Extreme Networks. "The challenges of working through a pandemic are enormous; the technology that supports healthcare workers should simplify complexity and reduce stress, not add to it. Extreme is proud to provide secure, flexible networking technology that healthcare organizations can rely on during this crisis."

