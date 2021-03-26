Future developers and data scientists, check out these courses on Python, JavaScript, Apache Spark and more

The 13 coding courses in this online training bundle also cover C++, HTML, Java, C#, Ruby on Rails, jQuery and the R programming language.

Getty Images/iStockphoto - mirsad sarajlic

2020 was the year of learning how to make whipped coffee and sourdough bread--this should be the year of learning how to code. Not only does being well-versed in programming languages allow you to create all sorts of innovative digital products, but it will also make you more marketable in the developer job market.

For beginners, figuring out where and how to start programming is daunting; the good news is there are e-learning packages that can serve as a springboard to becoming a skilled programmer. Case in point: the Master Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle contains 119 hours of content on HTML, data science and other programming languages to help you kick-start a lucrative developer or data scientist career. For a limited time, this training bundle is on sale for $34.99, which is 98% off its usual price.

Comprised of 13 courses, this bundle is brimming with premium instruction on today's top programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, C# and HTML. You can expect to learn the intricacies and functions of each of these programming languages, as well as how to utilize them to create web pages, web apps and even games. And considering how data science is all the rage right now, you'll also get to explore data statistics, visualization, machine learning and more.

By taking the courses in this training bundle, you'll be investing in your future of becoming a developer or a data scientist. For a limited time, you can get this training bundle on sale for only $34.99.

Prices subject to change.