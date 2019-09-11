Fuze announces Slack integration for the enterprise

The integration allows for seamless switching between the two apps, streamlining business communications.

How to use intelligent technology to maximize business value At the 2019 SAP SAPPHIRE NOW conference, Darwin Deano spoke with TechRepublic about how organizations can prepare and make the most of intelligent technologies.

On Tuesday, video conferencing and cloud-based communications provider Fuze announced an integration for Slack. The combination helps streamline business communications, allowing for seamless switching between the two platforms when moving between a Slack conversation and Fuze meeting.

The integration includes Slack commands, with the ability to seamlessly move from a chat to a video call in Fuze with one click.

"By integrating with Slack, we are enhancing workers' existing collaboration capabilities, so teams can spend less time scheduling meetings and more time driving innovation within their business," Jed Brown, senior vice president of product at Fuze, said in a press release.

Collaboration tools including Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts, WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and more, have gained popularity in recent years, especially with the rise in remote work. Flexible schedules and remote work are the new norm for global businesses, with this working style having grown by 159% since 2005.

This growth can be attributed to technological advancements, particularly in enterprise communication software. Video conferencing software, for example, not only enables remote workforces, but improves productivity and lessens business travel for employees, Lifesize's 2019 Impact of Video Conferencing report found.

Sending quick messages via business instant messaging applications also cuts down on time wasted on meetings and in long email chains, reported TechRepublic contributing writer Mary Shacklett, demonstrating how these tools are also helpful for in-office employees.

"According to many experts in the market, less repetitive project oriented work requiring collaboration between typically distributed workers in cross functional groups is increasing," said Eric Hanson, vice president of market intelligence at Fuze. "Collaboration tools have become vital hubs for workers to share ideas, keep each other up-to-date on progress and execute tasks. By enhancing workers' existing collaboration capabilities, teams can spend less time scheduling meetings and more time driving innovation within their business, whatever industry they work in."

The Fuze integration for Slack is now available to all Fuze customers.

