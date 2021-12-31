Get a lifetime of protection for your files and sensitive data for only $90

Enjoy the peace of mind that comes from having a lifetime backup plan and VPN subscription — at a price you can afford.

Our data has never been more in danger. Not only are our files vulnerable to accidents or carelessness, but our most confidential information is at risk every time we go online. Fortunately, The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle protects us in both situations. Thanks to the bundle's generous backup plan and VPN subscription, we don't have to fret over the risks ever again.

Since losing our files would result in chaos, backing them up is imperative — but we are more likely to do so if it's easy. In addition to offering high-speed data transfers with the utmost protection of 256-bit AES encryption, Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan also provides twice as much protection from data loss by duplicating your backup even as it's being performed. And you won't have to constantly purge files due to lack of space because the plan offers generous storage of 10TB.

Users clearly appreciate Degoo: Over 6,500 reviewers on the App Store have awarded it a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating and almost 600,000 reviewers on Google Play have rated it 4.4 out of 5 stars.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription (5 Devices) is the other half of this bundle, and there's a reason it's a bestselling VPN service. There are no limits on bandwidth or speed, and users have access to more than 500 servers in over 80 global locations. Along with that comes the absolute best privacy and security. Naturally, military-grade encryption is included, but you also get a strict policy of zero-logging and a kill switch.

Reviewers and users both love KeepSolid VPN. It has more than 10 million customers around the globe, Laptop Review Pro named it "Best VPN for Laptop" and PCMag awarded it Top VPN. Tech.Co makes it clear why: "From its simple interface to its genuinely practical features, VPN Unlimited has plenty to recommend it."

Don't miss this opportunity to have a lifetime of backup and online protection. Get The Lifetime Backup & Security Subscription Bundle today, while it's on sale for just $89.99.

Prices subject to change.