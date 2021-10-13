Glasses-free 3D and recycled business laptops: The latest hardware announcements from Acer

CEO Jason Chen announced the expansion of Acer's Vero line of environmentally-friendly PCs into the business realm, and a new laptop for 3D content creators stole the show from other devices.

Image: Acer

Acer announced several new products at its Next@Acer event, and professional users were front-and-center, with new green business PCs and a glasses-free 3D display laptop for designers both being revealed.

The event gave a glimpse into how CEO Jason Chen sees the future of the company: "We aim to address the causes important to humanity." Top on Chen's mind, if the event was any indicator, is climate change and sustainability, which played heavily into announcements around Acer's Aspire Vero line of PCs.

SEE: Change control policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Vero PCs are made with post-consumer recycled plastic (30% case, 50% keycaps), include software designed to minimize carbon footprint and energy usage and are packaged in completely recyclable and reusable boxes. The first Vero laptop was only just released, and already Acer announced new hardware designed for business users.

The Acer TravelMate Vero "is an eco-friendly business laptop aimed at organizations which champion sustainable practices," Acer said in a press release. It comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, a discrete trusted platform module chip, lock slot and Windows 11 Pro. It also ships with Acer Commercial BIOS, which allows enterprise IT teams to customize, as well as roll back, BIOS.

A mini desktop was also announced. Called the Acer Veriton Vero Mini, it comes with the same recycled PCR plastic chassis, and is "designed to provide commercial-grade performance in a compact and customizable tower." A new monitor, the Vero BR277, was also announced, and is made from 50% PCR plastic and has Energy Star, TCO and EPEAT certifications.

A 3D laptop without glasses?

The big announcement at the event was the introduction of the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition Laptop, which features a new stereoscopic 3D screen that Acer said won't require any glasses to view.

The D7 can be configured with up to a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to 64GB RAM, meaning it's fully capable of handling intense video rendering and editing, which is exactly what it's designed to do.

The display is the real star of the show, however: It's able to act as a standard 2D display, and is programmed with AI via the SpatialLabs Go app that lets it instantly switch to 3D when required. In addition, it also supports 3D video calls (if both people are using a D7), is able to track hand gestures, can open all major 3D file formats and ships with all the necessary software to provide an out-of-the-box 3D experience, Acer said.

SEE: Raspberry Pi: After launching five devices in less than a year, here's what they're doing next (cover story PDF) (TechRepublic)

None of the hardware announced is available yet. If you want a ConceptD 7 laptop, be prepared to wait until 2022 in North America and December 2021 in EMEA, where the price will start at EUR 3,599 ($4,162 USD). The Acer TraveMate Vero will be available in January 2022 in North America at $899.99, and in EMEA in Q1 2022 starting at EUR 919. The Vero monitor will be available in North America, EMEA and China in March 2022, with prices starting at $299 USD.

This hardly scratches the surface of all the reaveals Acer made at Next@Acer. Be sure to check Acer's event page to learn more.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see