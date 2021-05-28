Global chip shortage: Where to buy used laptops and other office tech online

New tech gadgets are in high demand and limited supply as consumers and companies alike vie for a slice of the silicone pie. These 5 sites can help fill the gap.

A semiconductor chip shortage is rippling across industries leading to limited inventories, empty store shelves and these disruptions could continue for months. From automobiles and gaming consoles to laptops and smartphones, myriad sectors are vying for a slice of the limited silicon pie.

At the same time, a number of companies have made long-term commitments to remote work, increasing the need for work equipment a la laptops, secondary monitors and other chip-laden gadgets. To help companies navigate these uncharted digital waters, we've compiled a rundown of the top online sites to buy used devices. While buyers may be familiar with larger online offerings like eBay and Amazon, there are plenty of other options to consider amid the global chip shortage.

Where to buy used computers online

Decluttr

Decluttr offers an online marketplace for buyers and sellers. Product categories include cell phones, gaming consoles, iPads, tablets, Macbooks, wearables and more. On the desktop website, a sidebar allows people to sort products by price, popularity and product name. Additional filters enable people to select their preferred product condition with options including "good," "very good" and "pristine." Other available filters include memory, operating system as well as a "tech deals" option.

OfferUp

OfferUp touts itself as "the simpler way to buy and sell locally" and boasts a vast spectrum of product categories ranging from pet supplies and collectibles to electronics. Within the electronic and media desktop marketplace, people can peruse second-hand tech categories like computers and accessories, speakers, cellphones and other products. Available filters enable fine-tuned results based on preferred price range or specific product conditions. These condition filters include new, certified/reconditioned, used as well as products sold for their parts. Overall, these filtered results can be sorted by "newness," price and closest location.

SellCell

SellCell may sound like a site specializing in sellers and phone products, but the marketplace also offers an expansive list of tech options to purchase, including tablets, wearables, MacBooks, iMacs and more.

At first, the desktop site offers less agile filtering compared to the aforementioned marketplaces. For example, when you select MacBooks the site presents a larger roundup of refurbished and pre-owned products and you can then peruse individual sections based on specific Macbook models.

However, once you select a specific product, you are able to set preferences such as storage amount, processor and condition. A list of sellers is presented below including Amazon Renewed, GameStop, Cell4Pets, DailySteals, Decluttr and others.

Gazelle

Gazelle features pages for buyers and sellers covering a range of consumer and business tech. Product pages include iPads, MacBooks, iPhones and other cellphone models. There's also a clearance section and this page offered free standard shipping during our search. The Gazelle desktop offers a traditional marketplace filter experience and shoppers can fine-tune results based on storage, model, price, processor, screen size, memory, condition and more. For inquiring online shoppers, the desktop says it offers live chat daily from 6 am to 5 pm (PT).

Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace has an electronics category and people have the option to shop sellers in their area or other cities. The distance filters allow shoppers to set their location and then expand or contract the search radius based on the distance they're willing to travel for an item, whether that's one mile or 500 miles. Electronic product categories include computers, printers, cellphones and other options. There are also a number of buying filters including price range, delivery method (pickup or shipping), product condition and brand.

