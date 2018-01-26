Google Play hits record 19B downloads, but Apple's App Store still makes more money

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

The Google Play Store hit a record 19 billion app downloads in Q4 2017.

The record could mean more reliance on apps and more people using Android devices, especially in emerging markets.

The Google Play Store extended its download lead over iOS to 145% with a record-breaking Q4, according to an App Annie report.

Google Play saw a record of 19 billion new app downloads in the final quarter of 2017, the report said. The holiday season helped fuel the growth, as consumers downloaded more shopping and entertainment apps.

The growth could hint that consumers are increasingly reliant on apps, and are finding more value in what they choose to download. Consumers spent $17 billion across the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in Q4 2017—20% growth since Q4 2016, the report said.

App downloads are an extension of the greater Android versus iOS competition. Android features may be an update or two behind Apple products, and Android was found to be less secure than iOS in November.

Emerging markets also propelled Google Play's growth, as Android Go offers a low-memory smartphone platform. India, Indonesia, and Brazil had the most year-over-year market share growth, with India downloading more apps than the US across iOS and Google Play for the first time in Q4 2017, the report said.

While Google Play won the downloads battle, iOS grabbed more worldwide consumer spend, the report found: iOS made $11.5 billion to Google Play's $5.5 billion in Q4 2017.

