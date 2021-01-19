Health tech company uses Azure and AI to create priority list for COVID vaccination shots

Jvion's CORE platform uses AI and healthcare data from 30 million people to determine who should be vaccinated first.

Image: Jvion

Doctors and nurses can use a new COVID Vaccination Prioritization Index to determine which patients should be among the first to receive a shot. Health tech company Jvion uses CDC guidelines and data on socioeconomic status to compile the list. The company's artificial intelligence algorithm prioritizes who should get access to the limited supply of vaccines.

The CDC priority list puts healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents at the top of the list. The next phase includes essential workers, elderly adults, and people with medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Jvion's index will recommend which locations in a given community need more vaccines based on who lives in that area. The recommendations also identify patients at the greatest risk who might need more outreach.

"The past year has been difficult for us all, but particularly so for our society's most vulnerable members: The elderly, the sick and the unemployed, racial and ethnic minorities, rural Americans, and the hard-working people on the frontlines," said Jvion's Chief Product Officer Dr. John Showalter, in a press release. "Now that vaccines are here, we're proud to be able to help these people get the protection they need as quickly as possible.

SEE: Natural language processing: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

In addition to making recommendations to public health officials and healthcare providers, Jvion is updating its Community Vulnerability Map with a new layer that includes this analysis. This new layer rates counties and zip codes on a scale from 1 to 6 based on the number of residents in that area that fit into a CDC prioritization group. The data layer also takes into account other factors that can make individuals more vulnerable to contracting the virus. This includes air pollution and food insecurity.

Jvion uses Microsoft Azure to power CORE, the engine that generates the vaccine index. The engine uses medical, socioeconomic, and experiential data from 30 million people to make the care recommendations.

The company has been revising its COVID-19 map throughout the pandemic to meet the latest information demands. In April, Jvion used its artificial intelligence (AI) engine to build a map that shows which residents in a community are at highest risk for complications if they contract the coronavirus. In August, the company switched the focus to identifying which patients are most likely to have lost insurance and helping them find a new policy.

According to the company, the COVID map has been visited more than 2 million times since March 2020 and used by the White House Task Force, FEMA, the military, and state and local governments.

Data, Analytics and AI Newsletter Learn the latest news and best practices about data science, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see