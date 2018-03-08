Here are the 10 most in-demand AI skills and how to develop them

It's no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging technological trend, with talent in the field in high demand as companies look for a competitive edge.
AI is expected to create 2.3 million jobs by 2020, replacing the 1.8 millions it will eliminate, according to a Gartner report. That job growth has already hit the field itself: Employer demand for AI positions and skills has more than doubled over the past three years, according to job search site Indeed.
Titles like machine learning engineer, computer vision engineer, and data scientist are among the most in-demand AI jobs, as companies search for candidates to help bring AI to their workplace or external efforts.
Knowing which skills are most sought after can help tech professionals pinpoint what they need to work on to break into the field. Indeed looked at job postings from 2017 for AI-related job titles to determine the most common skills hiring managers are requesting from candidates.
Here are the 10 most in-demand AI skills, as determined by Indeed, and some resources to help you attain them.
1. Machine learning
How to learn more:
- Google offers free 15-hr machine learning crash course as part of AI resource center (TechRepublic)
- IT leader's guide to deep learning (Tech Pro Research)
- Machine learning: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
2. Python
How to learn more:
- Hiring kit: Python developer (Tech Pro Research)
- Learn Python in a hurry (TechRepublic Academy)
- Learning Python: Best free books, tutorials and videos (TechRepublic)
3. R
How to learn more:
- Introduction to Data Visualization with R and ggplot2 (TechRepublic)
- Learn By Example: Statistics and Data Science in R (TechRepublic Academy)
- The Complete Introduction to R Programming Bundle (ZDNet Academy)
4. Data science
How to learn more:
- Hiring kit: Data architect (Tech Pro Research)
- Cheat sheet: How to become a data scientist (TechRepublic)
- Here are the 10 skills you need to become a data scientist, the no. 1 job in America (TechRepublic)
5. Hadoop
How to learn more:
- Apache Hadoop: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
- Learn Hadoop, MapReduce and BigData from Scratch (TechRepublic Academy)
- Learn By Example: Hadoop, MapReduce for Big Data problems (TechRepublic Academy)
6. Big data
How to learn more:
- Big Data basic concepts and benefits explained (TechRepublic)
- Open source big data and DevOps tools: A fast path to analytics applications (Tech Pro Research)
- The Power of IoT and Big Data (Tech Pro Research)
7. Java
How to learn more:
- Job description: Java developer (Tech Pro Research)
- Job description: Platform developer (Tech Pro Research)
- From 0 to 1: Learn Java Programming - Live Free, Learn To Code (TechRepublic Academy)
8. Data mining
How to learn more:
- Temporal Data Mining: An Overview (TechRepublic)
- Quick glossary: Statistics (Tech Pro Research)
- 5 interview questions aspiring data analysts must be able to answer (TechRepublic)
9. Spark
How to learn more:
- Learn Apache Spark from Scratch (TechRepublic Academy)
- Taming Big Data with Apache Spark and Python (TechRepublic Academy)
- The meteoric rise of Spark and the evolution of Hadoop (Tech Pro Research)
10. SAS
How to learn more:
- Data Science with SAS & R Certification Bundle (ZDNet Academy)
- Become your company's data and analytics expert (TechRepublic)
- Understanding Big Data Quality for Maximum Information Usability (TechRepublic)
