Here are the 10 most in-demand AI skills and how to develop them

Having the top skills can make the difference between getting hired in the emerging tech field and having your resume ignored.

By | March 8, 2018, 4:00 AM PST

It's no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) is an emerging technological trend, with talent in the field in high demand as companies look for a competitive edge.

AI is expected to create 2.3 million jobs by 2020, replacing the 1.8 millions it will eliminate, according to a Gartner report. That job growth has already hit the field itself: Employer demand for AI positions and skills has more than doubled over the past three years, according to job search site Indeed.

Titles like machine learning engineer, computer vision engineer, and data scientist are among the most in-demand AI jobs, as companies search for candidates to help bring AI to their workplace or external efforts.

Knowing which skills are most sought after can help tech professionals pinpoint what they need to work on to break into the field. Indeed looked at job postings from 2017 for AI-related job titles to determine the most common skills hiring managers are requesting from candidates.

Here are the 10 most in-demand AI skills, as determined by Indeed, and some resources to help you attain them.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the future of artificial intelligence (Tech Pro Research)

1. Machine learning

How to learn more:

2. Python

How to learn more:

3. R

How to learn more:

4. Data science

How to learn more:

5. Hadoop

How to learn more:

6. Big data

How to learn more:

7. Java

How to learn more:

8. Data mining

How to learn more:

9. Spark

How to learn more:

10. SAS

How to learn more:

