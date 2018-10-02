Here are the 2 biggest barriers to digital transformation

The primary obstacles for organizations implementing digital transformations are not technical, but have to do with culture and collaboration problems, according to Appian's Future of Work survey released on Monday.

Conducted by IDG and sponsored by Appian, the Future of Work survey took responses from 500 senior level IT executives with companies that had more than 1000 employees, said the Monday press release. Half of the respondents were based in the US, while the other half were based out of the UK, but all had to be undergoing digital transformation projects for at least one year, added the release.

SEE: Digital transformation: A guide for CXOs (Tech Pro Research)

The study found two main business goals respondents had for digital transformations: Improving customer experience (39%) and improving operational excellence (35%). While most of the companies seemed optimistic and positive about the prospective effects of digital transformation on business, there were some challenges expressed, said the release.

Respondents reported most of the barriers to digital transformation aren't related to technology budget or talent, but culture and collaboration issues in the workplace, said the release. Some 43% of business leaders cited cultural challenges—including risk aversion and adherence to the status quo—as the biggest barrier to successful digital transformation, said the release.

Additionally, more than 25% of respondents reported a disconnect between business and IT leadership, which directly impacts the company's ability to adopt digital changes, said the release. Some of the other major challenges respondents cited included adapting to new technologies (81%), finding ways to evolve (79%), competitive business resulting in a rush to evolve (75%), and integrating cloud and security technologies (75%), said the report.

However, better training and collaboration could help significantly. Some 85% voted for including better employee training, 77% suggested redefining business processes, and 77% said investing in the future could help ease digital transformations, according to the release.

Adopting new technology is another major deciding factor in the success of digitally transforming companies, said the release. Technologies like intelligent automation and machine learning will both help IT companies better align tech with business goals, added the release.

Check out this TechRepublic article for tips on how to achieve digital transformation and the importance of a healthy digital work culture.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The main obstacles for companies undergoing digital transformations are not technical, but cultural and collaborative. — IDG, 2018

Better employee training, a redefinition of business processes, and investment in the future can help ease the integration of digital transformations. — IDG, 2018

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see