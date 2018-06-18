Here's why Microsoft is 'all-in' on quantum computing

Microsoft is reassuring users that they are making advancements in quantum computing, noting in a Friday blog post that it's working "everyday" to help reform the future of computing.

Julie Love, Microsoft's director of quantum computing, wrote in the post that her team has a "good understanding of what's needed" to build a quantum computer that could revolutionize the way we get work done and pursue academic research.

Love explained that certain problems impossible for humans can be solved in a mere 100 seconds by quantum computing. These problems are in material science, chemistry, genetics, medicine, and the environment and, according to the blog post, are made solvable based on the physics of qubits.

According to Love, not all qubits are equal and some are unstable. What sets Microsoft apart are topical qubits that correct each other. Microsoft is working on a scalable solution that is set to run on Azure cloud and will be more immune to errors.

The blog post stated that Microsoft is the only major company building these kind of correcting qubits. Other companies, like Intel, have also been working on their own approaches to qubit-based quantum computing as well.

Last year, Microsoft released a Quantum Development Kit that included a programing language for people who want to start writing quantum computer applications. The post stated that this language, Q#, was designed for developers who are interesting in learning how to program for quantum computers regardless of whether or not they are experts in the quantum physics field.

Love emphasized that this development kit was released so developers could "join us on this journey" of quantum computing.

Though quantum computing is making a significant impact on the quantum physics and computing fields, Love said that Microsoft's enterprise customers can look forward to changing their businesses with this new found technology.

Quantum computing can help advance businesses in a variety of ways. It can aid with data analysis, pattern matching, and more.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Microsoft has reassured users that it is "all-in" on quantum computing, working on a system based on self-corrected qubits.

Quantum computing could impact businesses in fields such as data analysis, pattern matching, and more.

