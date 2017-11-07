How the GDPR will make consumers king of their data

One of the biggest technology challenges raised by the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is that many companies don't even know where their sensitive data is stored, according to Dataguise's CEO Manmeet Singh.

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson met with Singh to discuss why companies need to better monitor their data to comply with the GDPR.

Companies should know where their sensitive data is located across the entire enterprise, Singh said. Over the years, data gets lost in silos and repositories which makes it difficult to categorize, and track. This brings up the challenge of cataloging sensitive company data.It also creates a problem when a consumer wants to know where their data is stored. Lastly, if a consumer wants to remove their data from an enterprise's repositories, it brings up a challenge for enterprises to locate that data.

"The consumer is becoming the king here," he said. The consumer can tell an enterprise to take their data off their system if they don't want that enterprise to own their data.

There are a lot of companies in the market that claim they do monitoring, however they monitor an entire dataset and don't know where much of the sensitive data is stored, he said. The new tools that are integrated with machine learning and sensitive data are going to be leading the market for the next 10 years.

"AI is like a human thing. It has a learning capability," he said. "The machines have to become smarter to figure out what consumer sensitive data is, what the threat analysis is, [and] what is the data which people are after," he said.

"I don't think there will be an enterprise in the next 5-10 years which will not have a product like this: without machine learning, without detection of sensitive data, without a dashboard that tells them where their sensitive data is and aligning all that either on premise, or on the cloud," he added.

