See how to connect your Google Calendar account to Taskade for better project management.

I’m a Google Calendar power user. With Google Calendar, I have a better time keeping tabs on my daily routine, but I also use Taskade for some project management needs. Both services are simple to use and make my life considerably more manageable.

I have found, on occasion, the need for both Google Calendar and Taskade to be connected. Fortunately, this can be done with the help of Zapier, which allows you to connect Taskade to thousands of apps, including Google Calendar, Google Sheets, Gmail, Google Tasks and many more.

What you’ll need to connect Taskade to Google Calendar

To make this connection, you’ll need valid Google and Taskade accounts. You can use the free versions of both. I’ll demonstrate with the Taskade desktop client running on Pop!_OS Linux, but you can do this on the macOS, Windows and web clients.

How to connect Google Calendar to Taskade

Open Taskade and log in to your account. Once you’ve done that, you should see a gear icon near the bottom left corner of the window (Figure A).

Figure A

In the Settings window (Figure B), you should see a listing for Zapier in the left navigation.

Figure B

Click Zapier, and in the resulting window, click Google Calendar, which will reveal popular connections with Taskade users, including Create Taskade Tasks From New Google Calendar Events (Figure C).

Figure C

Click the black button associated with Create Taskade Tasks From New Google Calendar Events and a new window will open in your default browser. In that window, click Get Started and then click Next (Figure D).

Figure D

After selecting your account, click Next and then select the calendar you want to include with the Taskade connection. After selecting the calendar, click Next again. Zapier will then gather the data and ask to connect it to your Taskade account (Figure E).

Figure E

Click Connect and a pop-up will appear asking you to give Zapier access to your Taskade account. When prompted, click Allow. Then, back at the original window, click Next. You will then have to assign the connection to either a Workspace or a Folder (Figure F).

Figure F

Make your selection and click Next. You will then have to select a Taskade Project to house the data from Google Calendar. Make that selection and click Next (Figure G).

Figure G

You can then select a Block to house the connection in the same way you selected a Project. Next, you must map the fields from Google Calendar to Taskade (Figure H).

Figure H

You can also select an assignee for the connection. Click Next and you’ll be prompted to send a test. Click Send Test and then check Taskade to make sure it worked. Once verified, click Next, and then, when prompted, click Turn On Zap (Figure I).

Figure I

Conclusion

That’s it. Whenever you add an event to the Google Calendar you connected, it will now appear as a task in Taskade. Congratulations on simplifying your workflow.

