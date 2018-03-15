How to create a bridged network for your Antsle virtual machines

Image: Jack Wallen

So you've purchased an Antsle and have deployed servers as virtual machines. Everything is going great with one exception: You cannot reach your virtual machines, by way of your LAN. What gives? If you check out the IP addresses of your virtual machines, you'll find they default to a 10. IP address scheme. Unless your LAN uses that same scheme, you won't be able to reach it from, say, a 192 address, without the help of some address translation.

Or, you could create a bridged network on each of your Antsle virtual machines, and assign them a static address that works for your LAN.

I want to walk you through the process of creating a bridged networking on an Antsle antlet. I'll demonstrate using a Ubuntu Server virtual machine.

What you'll need

You'll need to be able to log into your Antsle device. And you'll need your virtual machine already setup. That's everything. Let's make this happen.

Creating the bridge

Log into your Antsle and from the main window, click on the name of the virtual machine to be configured. In the resulting popup window, click on the Virtual Network tab (Figure A).

Figure A

Click on the New virtual NIC button. In the resulting window (Figure B), select br0, and click Create virtual NIC.

Figure B

Close out the popup window. If your server was running, you must force stop it—just stopping it won't work. Once it has been stopped or if you've yet to start it, click the Start button to fire up the virtual machine.

Configuring the network device

Once the virtual machine boots, log into it. What we have to do now is manually configure the network address for the machine. The easiest way to do this is to click on the VNC button associated with the new server (button directly left of the server name in the main window). You can then log into the server and configure the network. Since we're working with Ubuntu, here are the steps:

Issue the command ip a and make note of the new interface name (it'll be something like ens8). Issue the command sudo nano /etc/network/interfaces Configure the static networking information (as shown below)

A static network configuration, for Ubuntu Server, will look like this:

auto ens8 iface ens8 inet static address 192.168.1.194 netmask 255.255.255.0 gateway 192.168.1.254 dns-addresses 8.8.4.4

Make sure to adjust the above configuration to meet your network needs.

Save and close that file. Restart networking with the command sudo systemctl restart networking. At this point you should now be able to see the virtual machine from your LAN.

Happy networking

That's all there is to creating a bridged network for your individual Antsle virtual machines. Yes, you must do this for every VM you deploy, so get used to the process. If necessary, you can even create multiple bridged networks for a single VM if you need to be able to reach a deployed platform from both external and internal networks.

