How to create a file storage bucket in Google Cloud Platform

With a file storage bucket, you can store just about any bit of unstructured data. Learn how to configure a file storage bucket using Google Cloud Platform.

Software as a Service (SaaS) providers like Google Cloud Platform provide businesses of all sizes with access to sophisticated cloud-based information technology infrastructure for a fraction of the costs required for similar on-premise technology. For many business enterprises, cloud-based computing is the standard default operating process for IT.

One of the more common IT infrastructure pieces commonly deployed through SaaS providers are storage servers. There are many various types of storage services available, but the most common is known as a file storage bucket, which in general terms, is a server where you can store just about any bit of unstructured data.

In a previous tutorial, I showed you how to create a virtual machine (VM) using the Google Cloud Platform console ; however, a VM is much more useful if it has a specific purpose. This tutorial shows you how to create and configure a file storage bucket using cloud-based services provided by Google Cloud Platform.

How to create a file storage bucket in GCP

To create or configure services in Google Cloud Platform (GCP), follow these steps.

1. Log into the service using an account with administrative privileges.

2. Select your project, and from the standard GCP dashboard, scroll down the left navigation bar to find the Storage section.

3. Click Storage | Browser to reveal the standard storage dashboard (Figure A).

Figure A

Note the changes to the left navigation bar. From this page you can create a new storage bucket or transfer an existing storage server. Transfers include cloud-to-cloud, on-premise to cloud, and transfers involving appliances. For our example, I will be creating a storage bucket from scratch.

4. Click the Create Bucket button to start the configuration process. As you can see in Figure B, the procedure used to configure your new storage bucket is laid out for you.

5. Give your bucket a unique name, and click Continue.

Figure B

6. Choose a permanent location for your storage bucket (Figure C). Choosing a single location will improve latency but may impact availability. Dual region may provide better latency and availability across two specific areas, but it will cost you more.

7. When you have made your choice, click Continue.

Figure C

8. Choose a default storage class for your data in the next section (Figure D). Standard is your best choice for data that will be accessed regularly. For backups, archives, and disaster recovery purposes, choose a different option.

9. Click Continue when you are satisfied with your choice.

Figure D

10. Choose how to control access to objects in the next section (Figure E). You can choose to allow access based on the data itself or provide general access based on identity access management protocols.

11. Click Continue when you have made your decision.

Figure E

12. Under most circumstances, you will not have to make any changes to the Advanced settings section (Figure F)--default settings for encryption and retention should be adequate for most businesses. Click Create when you have finished making your choices.

Figure F

There is now a file storage bucket listed on our GCP dashboard (Figure G). You can upload files and folders to it at will from the dashboard. You will be billed for your new file storage bucket based on usage--the more you use it, the more you will pay each month.

Figure G

