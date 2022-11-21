Sometimes it’s the little things that can help give team members a boost when a project becomes increasingly challenging or busy. When faced with that reality, anything you can give yourself or your team to remind you of the little successes can help encourage everyone to reach the project’s goal.

SEE: Hiring kit: Project manager (TechRepublic Premium)

Every time any single task is completed, you’re one step closer to the finish line. That should be reason enough to celebrate — even if only in the smallest way. That’s why Trello has made it possible to set up a card such that when it finally reaches its destination, there’s an obvious show of celebration.

This is a very simple trick that can give your team members an obvious reason to celebrate. I’m going to show you how to add this nifty little explosion of confetti which might well lead to a few “Huzzahs!” every time a task is completed.

What you’ll need to add a confetti celebration to your Trello boards

The only things you’ll need to make this work are a valid Trello account and an emoji keyboard. Since I’ll be working on macOS, there’s already an emoji keyboard built in. If you’re working with Windows 11, you’ll also find an emoji keyboard built in to the system. Other than that, you’re good to go.

How to add a confetti celebration to a Trello list

You can add this feature to any list you want, but I would suggest holding it off for the Done list so there’s actually a reason to celebrate. Log in to your Trello account and open the board you want to work with.

In that board, click on the title of your Done list, or whatever title you’ve given it. With the name of the title in edit mode, open your emoji keyboard and locate one of the following emoji:

🎉 🎊 🎇 🎆 ✨

In macOS, the shortcut to open the emoji keyboard is CTRL+CMD+SPACE. For Windows 11, the shortcut is WINDOWS+PERIOD.

Now, this is important. If you click and drag the emoji, it will create a new card with that emoji as its title. Instead, with the title of the list in edit mode, single-click one of the above emoji on your keyboard (Figure A) and wait for it to appear in the title.

Figure A

Once the emoji appears, hit Enter on your keyboard to save the changes.

With the emoji added to the list title, anyone that drags a card into that list will experience a rain of confetti on their screen.

Conclusion

No, this will not directly make your teams more efficient, but giving them a reason to celebrate can help boost the spirits of your teams and help them celebrate the little wins for a big project.

Subscribe to TechRepublic’s How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.