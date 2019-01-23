How to customize the macOS share menu--and the Mojave limitation

We share. Be it to share an important piece of data to a colleague, a new product or service to your clients, or something humorous to our friends—we share. On mobile platforms, this task has become second-nature. However, on the desktop/laptop platforms, not so much.

However, macOS does, in fact, have the means for easy sharing, built in it. Since macOS Lion, a share menu was integrated that can be used, in a similar fashion to iOS and Android. The one caveat is that out of the box that share menu is a bit limited. Fortunately, the developers made it such that users can customize it.

I'm going to show you how to do just that. I'll demonstrate on macOS Mojave, but the process should work fine on all iterations Lion and newer.

With that said, let's customize.

The share menu

Open the Finder and navigate to a file you can share. Two-finger tap (or right-click) the file and then select the Share menu. What you'll find is a limited number of share items (Figure A).

Figure A

To customize this menu, click More. In the resulting window, you'll find all of the available options that can be added to the share menu (Figure B).

Figure B

Select whatever options you want to add to the share menu, and you're done. You can now enjoy integration with the newly added service.

Mojave limitations

If you're using macOS High Sierra or older, you will enjoy a much more flexible Finder share menu. However, if you upgraded to Mojave, you're probably saying to yourself, "My options are pretty limited." Why? Because the Share menu can only draw from supported apps and linked accounts. Linked accounts should include the likes of Facebook and Twitter, right? Wrong.

As of macOS Mojave, Apple has stripped out Facebook and Twitter integration entirely. Why? Security. In fact, even if you install the likes of Tweetdeck (from the App Store), you still won't find entries for those official apps. So how do you easily share to your social networks? You go full-on manual (sharing from within the services themselves). If you're on macOS Mojave, and you want to share an image/link/etc. to either Facebook or Twitter, you must do so from within the apps themselves.

That's right, the only way to circumvent the macOS Mojave social networking integration is via the services themselves. You can always install a browser extension (to make social share somewhat easier). However, those add-ons do not extend to Finder, so they are limited. You might think your best bet for sharing files to social networking services would be to make use of a third-party file manager, such as FileLoupe (which features social sharing). However, macOS Mojave has blocked even third-party apps from sharing to the likes of Facebook and Twitter. So, in the end, should you need to share files to your social networking accounts, you have two choices:

Don't upgrade to Mojave

Use the services themselves

If you haven't upgraded to Mojave, and you're likely to use social networking integration for the Finger file context menu, you might want to hold off on the upgrade. If, however, you have apps (such as Dropbox, Evernote, etc.) installed, you'll find that it has its own entries in the right-click file menu (Figure C).

It should come as no surprise that this does not apply to apps like Facebook and Twitter. No matter what Facebook and Twitter app you install, it will not integrate with the macOS Mojave menu. Period. End. Of. Story.

Figure C



With Mojave, you can kiss social networking/finder integration goodbye, or you can not upgrade High Sierra and keep using that feature with a customized Finder share menu.

