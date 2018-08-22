How to easily sign documents and request signatures with Zoho Sign

Sometimes in your never-ending, massively busy day, you are met with the task of signing documents. Depending on what you're doing that day (be it struggling to get through meetings or frantically running from client to client), you may not be able to carve out time to sign those documents. Or, you might have a client or 12 that must sign off on estimates or other such documents. If you're on the go, what do you do?

One possibility is to turn to the new option by Zoho, Zoho Sign. This new service makes both the signing of documents, and the requesting of document signatures very simple. I'll show you how easy the service is to use on the Android platform, but know that the service can also be used via web browser as well as iOS.

Note: Zoho Sign isn't free. You can try the service out for free for 15 days. Once the trial ends, you can choose from one of three plans:

Standard - $10 per user/month for 25 documents/user/month

Professional - $15 per user/month for unlimited singing and more

Enterprise - $20 per user/month for unlimited signing and more

For more information on pricing and features, check out this price/feature matrix.

Let's install and use the app on Android.

How to install

The installation of Zoho Sign is quite straightforward. Follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device. Search for Zoho Sign. Locate and then tap the entry by Zoho Corporation. Tap Install. Allow the installation to complete.

Once the installation is completely, you'll find a launcher for the app on your home screen and/or in your App Drawer. Tap to launch the app. You will immediately be asked to sign into your Zoho account (Figure A). If you don't already have one, set one up via the mobile app or on the Zoho site.

Figure A

How to request signatures

There are two tricks up Zoho Sign's sleeve:

Send a document for signing.

Sign a document and send it.

To send a document for signing, tap the SEND button (Figure B).

Figure B

If this is your first time with Zoho Sign, you'll be required to give the app permission to access your contacts. Okay that by tapping ALLOW. In the resulting window (Figure C), tap the + button to upload a document (a file, an image, or a screen capture).

Figure C

Once you've added all the necessary documents, tap the Next button. You now must add a recipient. When prompted, tap the + button, and then fill in the information for the recipient (Figure D).

Figure D

In that same screen, you can set up an authentication code (for security purposes), and type a private message for the recipient. Once you've filled out the necessary information, tap OK.

With the recipient information out of the way, you can then customize the body of the message, and then tap Next. In the resulting window, you can give the document a description, an expiration date, and then tap Done.

Before you can send the document, you must tap it, and then select a field to add. If you're requesting a signature, you'll want to add the signature field, and then place the field in the document as needed (Figure E).

That's it. Once you've added the necessary field(s), tap the right pointing arrow in the top right corner of the screen to send the document. The recipient will receive the document via email.

Figure E

How to sign documents

Signing a document with Zoho Sign is quite simple. From the main window, do the following:

Tap the SIGN button. Tap the + button to upload a document. When you've added all of the necessary documents, tap Done. Tap the document page to be signed. From the pop-up (Figure F), tap the method of signing. When complete, tap the right-pointing arrow in the top right of the window.

Figure F

Once you've signed the document, you can choose to either mail, or download the signed document. Also, once you've signed one document, the app will save your signature, so you don't have to draw it again.

Easy peasy

That's all there is to requesting a document signature or signing a document with Zoho Sign. If the daily grind keeps you from spending enough time at your desk to manage document signing, you might consider Zoho Sign as your means of handling this very necessary task.

