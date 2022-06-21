Jack Wallen guides you through filtering your Asana tasks by project or across multiple projects and apply additional filters.

Asana is an outstanding project management platform that offers just about everything you can imagine, from Kanban boards, lists, timelines, calendars, workflows, dashboards, messages, file management, and more. If you have a need to collaborate on projects, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more robust platform.

One very powerful feature in Asana is filtering, which allows you to filter tasks by assignee, custom fields, and due dates. But you can also filter by project, which not only allows you to fetch tasks in a single project but span as many projects as you like and even apply additional filters.

The one caveat to this is the filtering task takes a bit to master. I’m going to show you just how to do this.

What you’ll need

The only things you’ll need to make this work are an Asana account and some projects already added. That’s it, let’s get down to business.

How to filter by project

Log into your Asana account and click on the Search bar near the top-right corner. In the popup menu (Figure A), click Advanced Search.

Figure A

In the resulting popup (Figure B), enter all of your filtering criteria.

Figure B

In the field labeled In Any Of These Projects, start typing the name of a project and Asana will auto-fill the project for you. You can add as many projects as you need and filter by attachments, completion status, due date, and even any custom filters you want to add.

Once you’ve completed the form, click Search and Asana will display the results (Figure C).

Figure C

Once you’ve run the search, you can save the search results by clicking Save Search and giving it a name (Figure D).

Figure D

Once you’ve saved the search, you can copy a link to the results and share it with any of your team members. The one thing to remember, however, is that team members will only be able to see the tasks from projects to which they belong.

To create a sharable link, click the downward-pointing arrow to the right of the search name and select Copy Search Results Link (Figure E).

Figure E

Once you’ve copied the link, you can then share it with any team member.

Any saved search you’ve created will appear in your Asana sidebar under Saved Searches (Figure F).

Figure F

And that’s all there is to filtering Asana by Project. This handy feature will not only save you time but also makes it possible for you to create very granular searches that you can call upon at any time. Happy searching!