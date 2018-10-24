Data Centers

How to monitor your Linux server with Glances

Jack Wallen introduces you to a data center monitoring tool that gives you plenty of information, at a glance.

By | October 24, 2018, 6:43 AM PST

If you're a Linux administrator, you know that information is valuable. Without the ability to quickly gain insight into data center servers, troubleshooting becomes exponentially more difficult. Because of that, you need that information at a glance. But when your Linux servers are sans a desktop environment, how do you get the information you need?

There are many tools available that provide various bits of information. For many admins, the first tool to use is the top command. But for some, top misses out on some crucial information. What if there is a terminal app that can provide you with more information than top? That tool does exist, and it's called Glances.

Data Center Must-Reads

Glances is a text-based monitor that provides information about:

  • CPU
  • Memory
  • Load
  • Process list
  • Network interface
  • Disk I/O
  • IRQ / Raid
  • Sensors
  • Filesystem (and folders)
  • Docker
  • Monitor
  • Alert
  • System info
  • Uptime
  • Quicklook (CPU, MEM, LOAD)

Glances even includes a web-based GUI that makes monitoring even more flexible. Let's install and use Glances on Ubuntu Server 18.04 (fear not, Glances can be installed on most distributions, from the standard repository).

SEE: Securing Linux policy (Tech Pro Research)

Installation

The installation is quite simple. Open a terminal window and issue the command:

sudo apt-get install glances

Once the installation completes, you're ready to use the app.

Usage

Issue the command glances and the curses-based tool will open (Figure A).

Figure A

Figure A

The Glances curses-based interface is easy to read.


As you can see, there's plenty of information available. However, you can get more. Glances includes a handy sidebar that adds a bit more information (like Docker container network I/O). To open the sidebar (Figure B), hit the 2 key on your keyboard.

Figure B

Figure B

The Glances sidebar in action.


The sidebar includes Network and Disk I/O, as well as Docker information (if installed and running), as well as ping times to the default gateway. To close Glances, hit the [Ctrl]+[c] key combination on the keyboard.

Web server mode

The next trick is to run Glances in web server mode. To do this, start Glances with the command:

glances -w

The above command will only output that the webserver has started. You can then point a web browser to http://SERVER_IP:61208 (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of the server hosting glances). The interface you'll see in the web browser is exactly the same as what you saw in the terminal window, only from within a web browser. To kill the web server instance, go back to the terminal running the command and hit the [Ctrl]+[c] key combination.

Easy Linux server monitoring

Monitoring your Linux server has never been easier. If the top command doesn't display enough information, but you like the interface-layout, Glances certainly fills the need for slightly more information that top misses.

Also see

Image: Jack Wallen

Related Topics:

Data Centers Open Source Hardware Virtualization Networking Storage Cloud

About Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com. He’s an avid promoter of open source and the voice of The Android Expert. For more news about Jack Wallen, visit his website jackwallen.com.

Editor's Picks

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox