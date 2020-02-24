How to print an envelope from a Chromebook or Google Docs

Learn which third-party sites and services give you the ability to print an envelope on the web or with Google Docs.

If you use G Suite and want to print an envelope, you'll need to turn to third-party tools and services. The three main ways to print an envelope with Google Docs that I previously covered—an envelope template, an envelope add-on, or an envelope Chrome web app—are no longer offered.

Fortunately, five different developers offer four distinct ways to print and send an envelope. All of these should work with a Chromebook. Two of the services integrate directly with Google Docs and are available in the G Suite Marketplace, which means they either may be added to an individual account or added for everyone in a domain by a G Suite administrator.

If you use a Chromebook or Google Docs and need to print an envelope, try any of the following options.

How to generate a PDF to print

For many people, the simplest way to create and print a single envelope may be to use a website. Both of the following sites are free to use.

Envelope Maker lets you select from a standard envelope size or enter a custom size, along with several font size, orientation, and feed options. Adjust the settings | enter addresses | select Make Envelope | then download a PDF, which you may then print (Figure A).

Somacon provides a narrower focus: Enter addresses and generate a Number 10 envelope PDF. However, this site also adds a POSTNET barcode below the recipient's address when you enter a valid five- or nine-digit zip code. This code helps with mail sorting and routing (Figure A).

Figure A

How to create a custom-size Google Doc with an add-on

In a Google Doc in a desktop-class web browser, File | Page Setup only allows you to choose from varying page sizes, none of which correspond to conventional envelope dimensions. Instead, you might select Add-Ons | Get Add-Ons | type Page Sizer in the search box, then press then enter or return key. Click on Page Sizer, then Install. If you're a G Suite administrator, the system may display an option to install this for everyone in your domain. Review the details, select Continue, and then select your associated account. Review access details, and if you accept and agree, select Allow.

Once installed, the Page Sizer Add-On lets you set a custom page size for a Google Doc with the add-on (Figure B). Select Add-Ons | Page Sizer | Set Page Size, then enter a custom page width and height in inches, millimeters, or points, and select Apply. Note: If you're not sure what size to enter, you might refer to the Wikipedia envelope sizes entry, which lists many commonly used envelope dimensions.

Figure B

Many letters? Make labels.

Avery Design & Print Online walks you step-by-step through the process of creating an account, choosing and customizing labels, and merging data from an address list to labels. The system offers not only many standard label templates for mailing, but also templates for name tags, business cards, tickets, binders and dividers, among many other options.

The Avery system can generate a PDF for you to download and print to labels on your own. Alternatively, you may choose to use the Avery WePrint service to have the company print and deliver labels to you (Figure C). Fees vary based on quantity and type of printing you select.

Figure C

Mailing-as-a-service from a Google Doc

Mailform offers a Google Docs add-on that lets you add an address, choose a few options, then have the company print and send your document without ever leaving Google Docs (Figure D). For example, a single-page, black and white Google Doc may be printed and mailed for around $2.99--see the pricing page for more details. The company uses Stripe, so you can enter your payment details from within the Google Docs sidebar area after you select your document's printing and mailing options.

You add Mailform much as you would any Google Docs add-on. Within a Google Doc, choose Add-Ons | Get Add-Ons | type Mailform in the search box, and press enter or return. Select the add-on, then review and, if you accept the terms, complete the various installation options that display. When you access the service from the add-ons menu, the mailing options display in a Google Docs sidebar.

Figure D

How do you print envelopes from G Suite or a Chromebook?

If you use Google Docs, do you ever need to print an envelope? If so, what method do you use to create and print the envelope? If your organization uses G Suite, what method do people in your organization use to print an envelope? If you work at Google, how do you print an envelope from a Chromebook? Let me know, either in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber).

