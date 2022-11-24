How to schedule or unsend an email in macOS Ventura

With the latest version of macOS, you can set up an email to be sent in the future and prevent an email from being sent in the first place.

The Apple Mail application has been enhanced with a few new features in macOS Ventura, but there are two features that stand out: You can now schedule an email to be sent at a specific date and time, and if you send an email accidentally, you can stop that message before it’s sent. Here’s how both features work.

What you’ll need to schedule or unsend an email

To use the new features in Mail, your Mac must be running macOS Ventura or higher.

To update a previous version of macOS, click the Apple icon, select About This Mac and then click the button for Software Update. Click the Upgrade Now button to install the update.

How to schedule an email on macOS Ventura

Open the Mail app, then address and compose a new email. When done, click the down arrow next to the Send message icon at the top of the toolbar. The resulting menu offers three choices: Send Now, Send At A Specific Time and Send Later. To choose the suggested time, click the second option. To choose a different day and time, click the third option (Figure A).

Figure A

In the Send Later window, choose a specific day and time. When ready, click the Schedule button (Figure B).

Figure B

After scheduling an email, a special Send Later folder appears on the left pane as part of your mailbox. Click the scheduled email to view it (Figure C).

Figure C

At this point, you can’t revise or edit the email itself, but you can change the scheduled date and/or time.

Click the Edit button above the email to display the Send Later window. You can now modify the date or time. When done, click the Schedule button (Figure D).

Figure D

When the scheduled time arrives, your email is sent. To double-check, look for it in the Sent folder (Figure E).

Figure E

How to unsend an email on macOS Ventura

Apple describes the next feature as unsending an email, but that isn’t quite accurate. Apple’s Messaging app allows you to actually recall and replace a text that has already been sent and reached the recipient.

The Mail unsend option doesn’t work the same way. When you send an email in Apple’s Mail application, it doesn’t get sent immediately. By default, it waits for 10 seconds before taking the journey to the recipient. During those brief seconds, you’re able to unsend the message to prevent it from being sent.

To try this, compose and send an email. An option for Undo Send appears at the bottom of the left pane. Click that option (Figure F).

Figure F

Your email is stopped in its tracks and appears on the screen for you to edit. Make any necessary changes and then resend it (Figure G).

Figure G

Want more than 10 seconds to prevent an email from being sent? Click the Mail menu and select Settings. In the Settings window, select the Composing icon. In the Sending section, click the dropdown menu for Undo send delay and you can extend the delay time to 20 or 30 seconds (Figure H).

Figure H