How to share Wi-Fi network configurations in Android Q

How to easily share Wi-Fi network configurations in Android Q With Android Q you can easily share your wireless setup with a QR code. Find out how.

The developers of Android have gone well out of their way to make sure the upcoming release of Google's mobile platform is as user-friendly as possible. After using all four beta releases of Android Q, I can happily say that this iteration of Android could easily wind up being the best yet.

How can I say that? There are so many things the developers have done to make Android even easier. Take, for instance, the ability to easily share Wi-Fi network configurations. There's a new feature that allows you to share your Wi-Fi setup with a simple QR code. What does that mean? If you own a business that offers a guest Wi-Fi, you could print up the QR code and post it such that guests only need to scan the code, in order to gain access to your wireless network.

It's that simple.

But how do you make use of this new feature? Let me show you.

What you need

In order to make this work, you must be running Android Q. Since Q has yet to be officially released, you will need to sign up for the Beta Program to enjoy this feature. If you'd rather not use beta software on your daily driver, you can always wait until Android Q is officially released.

Do note, the recipient of the QR code does not have to be running Android Q. All they will need is a QR code reader (which can be installed for free from the Google Play Store).

How to find the QR code

In order to find the QR code for your Wi-Fi settings, do the following:

Open Settings on your Android Q-enabled device. Tap Network & Internet.

Tap Wi-Fi.

Tap the name of the Wi-Fi connection to be shared.

In the Network details screen (Figure A), tap the Share button.

When prompted either scan your fingerprint or enter your PIN/Pattern.



At this point, you will be shown the QR code for the Wi-Fi network in question. You can either take a screenshot of that code or print it (if you have printing setup on your Android device). With that in hand, all users have to do is scan the code with a QR reader in order to automatically connect to the Wi-Fi network associated with the QR code.

Simplified Wi-Fi setup

You won't find an easier way to set up Wi-Fi on a mobile device. With this new feature you can share that wireless setup to clients or customers, without having to be present. Well played, Android. Well played.

