How to stop the latest Windows 10 update from disabling your Admin account

Microsoft users upgrading from Windows 10 version 1803 to version 1809 may see their built-in local Administrator account disabled, according to a recent Microsoft blog post.

The problem appears to occur when the Administrator account is valid, and when there are other accounts that also have Administrator privileges, the post noted.

Microsoft said that it is working to solve the problem, and plans to release a patch later in January. Users who need to upgrade to the latest version before the patch is released should confirm that they can securely sign in as a user with administrative privileges other than the built-in administrator, the post noted.

If you have already upgraded and have invalidated your Administrator account, you can take the following steps to reactivate your admin privileges:

1. Go to Computer Management

2. Click Local Users and Groups

3. Click Users

4. Enable Administrator

Three years after its release, Windows 10 now holds the majority of Windows market share, according to Net Applications. More than 39% of all Windows PCs were running Windows 10 as of December 2018, while nearly 37% were still running Windows 7. Windows remains the most popular desktop OS overall, holding 86% market share.

