How to turn off the Suggestions feature in the Pixel Launcher

If you're a proud owner of a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL (or even a previous iteration of the device) you know what a nearly pure Android experience feels like. It's clean, lightning fast, free of bloat, and incredibly stable. But to some, there might be a feature or two that's slightly out of whack with that efficient interface.
Once such feature is Suggestions. Suggestions can be found in the App Drawer, the All Apps list, and the App Overview selection. You might have noticed it, hanging out at the top of your App Drawer (Figure A).
Figure A
Those suggestions are typically most recently used apps, which can be found in the Recent Apps Overview. If you're like me, however, you prefer everything to be free from clutter—which includes the App Drawer. If you want to prevent Android from making suggestions in your app drawer, there's a way to do it.
Let me show you how.
What you need
The only thing you need is a Pixel or Pixel XL device, running the latest version of Android (aka Pie). You won't find this feature in non-Pie, non-Pixel phones.
Turning off Suggestions
Turning off the App Drawer Suggestions is actually quite simple. Just follow these steps:
- Long press a blank part of your home screen.
- Tap Home settings.
- Tap Suggestions.
- Tap all three toggles (Figure B) to disable them.
Figure B
If you only want to disable suggestions from your App Launcher, tap the toggle for Apps and those suggestions will no longer appear at the top of your App Drawer. Do note, when you go to turn off these suggestions, you'll be warned that usage data used to create the suggestions will be permanently deleted (Figure C).
Figure C
Don't worry about this warning. The usage data helped create the suggestions, which you're getting rid of anyway. When prompted tap Turn off and you're done.
Done and done
That's all there is to disabling suggestions within the Pixel Launcher. Your App Drawer (and other locations, should you so choose) are clear of suggested clutter. Enjoy that refined Pixel Launcher.
