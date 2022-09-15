Your email has been sent

How to set up HubSpot and Jira integration

Learn how to integrate HubSpot and Jira to capture new leads and keep your marketing, sales and customer support teams in sync.

Jira is one of the most popular issue-tracking platforms on the market, and HubSpot is one of the many powerful CRM tools available. It only makes sense that these two tools could work together to empower your teams to do great things.

SEE: Hiring kit: Project manager (TechRepublic Premium)

With such an integration, you’ll get:

HubSpot service hub ticket integration with Jira

Visibility for Jira issues by all teams

Automated reporting of tickets and issues

By combining Jira with HubSpot, Jira integrates with HubSpot marketing and sales workflows as well as service reporting, ticketing and workflows.

The integration is handled by way of a HubSpot app which offers three pricing tiers:

Free : Up to 10 users, advanced permissions, scrum and kanban boards, backlog, agile reporting, customizable workflows, roadmaps, apps and integrations, 2 GB of file storage and community support.

: Up to 10 users, advanced permissions, scrum and kanban boards, backlog, agile reporting, customizable workflows, roadmaps, apps and integrations, 2 GB of file storage and community support. Standard : $7.00/month — everything in free plus anonymous access, audit logs, 9-5 standard support and 250 GB file storage.

: $7.00/month — everything in free plus anonymous access, audit logs, 9-5 standard support and 250 GB file storage. Premium: $14/month — everything in Standard plus 99% uptime SLA, unlimited storage and 24/7 premium support.

Let me walk you through how to integrate these two platforms.

What you’ll need to integrate HubSpot and Jira

As you probably assumed, the only things you’ll need to make this integration work are both a HubSpot and Jira account. On the HubSpot side of things, you need to sign in as a user with permission to use the App Marketplace.

How to integrate HubSpot with Jira

Make sure you log into both your HubSpot and Jira accounts in the same web browser. Once you’ve done that, go to HubSpot and click the App Marketplace icon to the left of your company name (Figure A).

Figure A

From the resulting popup (Figure B), click App Marketplace.

Figure B

On the resulting page, search for Jira and click the entry for the HubSpot Certified App. You should then see an Install App button (Figure C).

Figure C

Click Install App and, when prompted, click Accept in the pop-up window to authorize the Jira integration.

How to use the integration

In HubSpot, click the Service drop-down at the top of the page and select Tickets. In the resulting page, click any ticket you have already created or create a new ticket for testing purposes.

In the right pane of the ticket, click Associate Jira issue (Figure D).

Figure D

In the Jira – Associate Jira Issue pop-up (Figure E), click the Choose Jira Issue drop-down and select the issue you want to associate with the new ticket.

Figure E

When you click the drop-down, you must actually perform a search, as it will not auto-populate with Jira issues. Besides, if you have a rather large number of Jira issues to sift through, the search is your best option. Once you’ve found the issue to be associated, click the optional checkbox for Sync Ticket Notes and then click Attach Jira Issue.

Do note: If you don’t find the Jira issue you’re looking for, you can always create one directly from within the HubSpot ticket by clicking Create New Jira Issue.

And there you go! You’ve just integrated HubSpot and Jira for a much more efficient and productive workflow. Enjoy that newfound power and flexibility.

Subscribe to TechRepublic’s How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.