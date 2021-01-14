HyperX announces new hardware, increased availability of products at CES 2021

The gaming division of Kingston is rolling out, among other products, its first 60% mechanical keyboard, and there's no reason it's just for gaming.

Image: HyperX

HyperX, the gaming hardware division of memory manufacturer Kingston, announced several new hardware products at CES 2021, along with the global release of some previous US-only products.

If you're not familiar with the world of gaming hardware, HyperX is a pretty big player in the gaming hardware and e-sports world, with lots of team sponsors, and a huge e-sports arena located in the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, for which it just renewed its naming rights partnership with Allied Esports at CES.

As for new products from HyperX revealed at CES 2021, there are two: The new HyperZ Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, and the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox.

The Origins 60 keyboard is HyperX's first 60% form factor keyboard, which refers to the number of keys the device has (60% of those of a full-sized keyboard). Sixty percent keyboards are popular with gamers due to their smaller size, making them easier to move around to find a comfortable position during marathon gaming sessions.

Along with its smaller footprint, the Origins 60 uses HyperX Red switches. Red switches have a linear key travel, meaning that they don't have the "bump" that some other mechanical keyboards have. This slightly reduces the tactile feedback that mechanical keyboard users are used to, but it also makes the keys able to be pressed more quickly in rapid succession, which is often a determining factor in pro-level e-sports tournaments when milliseconds can make the difference. Business professionals can benefit from HyperX Red switches as well—they're more responsive, move more smoothly, and are a bit quieter than the typical mechanical keyboard.

The keycaps on the Origins 60 are made of PBT plastic, which is designed to reduce wear and prevent the shiny, smooth texture that the typical keyboard develops after regular use. It also has alternate functions printed on the sides of the keys, can have its backlighting customized, and can store up to three profiles worth of settings and macros in its onboard memory.

HyperX's other new product, the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox, doesn't have as much in the way of business applications, but anyone who has to deal with regularly recharging controllers is sure to appreciate it. Not only does it support Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One controllers, it also comes with a pair of 1,400mAh battery packs, so Xbox users should be able to keep playing for longer.

New products aren't the only thing that HyperX announced at CES: It also announced the global availability of three previously US-only products:

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is a mouse with a hollow honeycomb body design that takes a lot of weight out of its body, dust-proof switches, and six programmable buttons

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is a 7.1 surround sound, wireless headset with 30 hours of battery life and 20 meters of range



The HyperX CLoud Revolver + 7.1 is another gaming headset that features a mechanically-designed acoustic chamber and larger ear cups that HyperX said "deliver greater depth and width for improved audio precisions in first-person shooter and open environment games



The three devices being released globally are available for purchase in new markets now. The Origins 60 keyboard will go on sale in the US on Feb. 22 for $99.99, and the Xbox charging station will be available sometime in February for $39.99.

