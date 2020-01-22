IBM announces partnership with will.i.am's AI startup at Davos

The collaboration supports the tech founder's push for artificial intelligence acceleration, with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM public cloud.

will.i.am's tech company, I.AM+, and IBM have created a global partnership to ensure enterprise-level security for customer data as AI adoption speeds up and pushes further into the mainstream.



Human-like conversational experiences are at the forefront of I.AM's Omega AI platform, and speed and security are priorities for its worldwide customers, according to the company.





Omega uses Red Hat OpenShift running on IBM's public cloud. Last summer (July 2019), IBM acquired RedHat for $34 billion.



"Delivering AI solutions to industries like retail and entertainment, where personal data is everywhere, it was a top priority to find a cloud provider with deep roots in security, trust and transparency; we got that with IBM public cloud," said will.i.am, founder of I.AM+ in a release.



"Combined with Red Hat OpenShift, we have the right partners to help us scale the use of AI in a responsible and transparent way," he added.



I.AM+ will also use IBM Services for its industry expertise in developing and implementing cloud and cognitive solutions to meet companies' demands for personalization and innovation.



I.AM+ and companies like it need seamless, secure-data connectivity across hybrid IT environments.



"This collaboration came to fruition because of will.i.am's dedication to the ethical deployment of AI—a shared value between I.AM+ and IBM. I.AM+ aims to deliver conversational experiences and innovate within a wide range of industries," said Jesus Mantas, chief strategy and innovation officer, IBM global business services.



"By running its platform with Red Hat OpenShift on IBM public cloud, we're providing clients continuous availability, reliability and scalability, with built-in security," Mantas said.



" I.AM+ also plans to tap IBM Services to leverage its expertise in developing and implementing cloud and cognitive solutions that create the personalized and innovative experiences companies demand."



Red Hat OpenShift allows I.AM+ to run its platform across multiple public cloud, private cloud and on-premises infrastructures, which makes it easier to manage, maintain, and scale its AI cloud.



The musician and entrepreneur will.i.am has strongly supported the acceleration of ethical AI adoption, and Omega's proprietary tech was designed to be both contextual and proactive.



The platform is an infrastructure and is described by the company as a "channel-agnostic" device offering voice, text and other accessible customer experiences.



IBM's secure public cloud can handle an enterprise-grade workload, and has both data and app protection and innovative open source.

