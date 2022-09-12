Your email has been sent

Jack Wallen shows you how to import Excel data into your monday.com account to help transform your workflow.

Your company and your teams have decided to dive fully into the digital transformation rabbit hole and have gone full in on the monday.com project management platform. The one thing holding you back is the data in your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets. Fear not, as monday.com has an import function that makes it very easy to import that data.

One thing to keep in mind before you start this task is that when faced with an Excel spreadsheet with multiple tabs, monday.com will only import that first tab. Because of this, you’ll want to split those tabs into individual spreadsheets. There’s no way around this caveat.

With that said, let’s get to the import.

What you’ll need to import Excel

The only things you’ll need to make this work are a monday.com account and an Excel spreadsheet.

How to import your Excel spreadsheet

Log in to your monday.com account and click your profile icon in the bottom left corner of the window. From the resulting popup menu (Figure A), click Import Data.

Figure A

In the next window (Figure B), click Excel.

Figure B

A new popup will appear (Figure C) where you can either drag your file into the box or click Click To Browse to locate your data manually.

Figure C

Once you’ve added the file, click Let’s Customize Your New Board (Figure D).

Figure D

Here are the board customizations you must take care of to finish up the import:

Select the first row of data ( Figure E ).

). Select the first column of data.

Customize your columns and make sure to map the titles of each column for the data they contain.

Figure E

After completing the customization, click Create Board (Figure F), and monday.com will finish the process.

Figure F

And that’s all there is to importing an Excel spreadsheet into monday.com. This is a great way to finish up that digital transformation and migrate your data into a more powerful, flexible platform.

