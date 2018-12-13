Improved understanding and familiarity of cloud drives adoption, survey shows

In the past, a more nascent cloud market prompted divisive opinions among IT professionals, as those resistant to change maligned the cloud industry as "just someone else's computer," and propagated FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) talking points. However, in 2018, cloud computing is a market reality, and increased awareness of how cloud services are differentiated from being "just someone else's computer" is leading to an increased adoption.

A research report from Cloud Foundry Foundation published this week demonstrates this tectonic shift in sentiment toward cloud services, finding that "there has been a 13 point increase in IT decision makers who report they've selected their cloud providers and are beginning to deploy more broadly." Likewise, the report indicates a "16 point increase year-on-year of IT decision makers who are experimenting and adopting the latest technology to build on top of existing cloud solutions."

SEE: Cybersecurity strategy research: Common tactics, issues with implementation, and effectiveness (Tech Pro Research)

The report claims that this increased confidence in cloud is cemented in a better understanding of cloud technologies, finding that 74% of survey respondents can confidently explain platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to colleagues, an 11% increase from February 2016, with 49% able to confidently explain containers-a 24% increase in the same timeframe. Accordingly, only 14% reported not using or evaluating PaaS for their organization, and only 13% are not using or evaluating containers.

That said, the report notes that technological barriers are no longer the primary encumbrance to adopting cloud, with almost 40% citing that very reason in February 2016. Some 44% of respondents in the new survey indicate culture is the primary issue, a 19% increase from the prior survey, and 33% of respondents indicated technology is the primary issue.

If you're looking to learn more about cloud vendors and how they can benefit your organization, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheets for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

74% of survey respondents can confidently explain platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to colleagues, an 11% increase from February 2016. - Cloud Foundry Foundation, 2018

Respondents indicate culture is the biggest encumbrance, over technological barriers, a reversal from February 2016. - Cloud Foundry Foundation, 2018

Best of the Week Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, galleries, and videos that you absolutely cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see