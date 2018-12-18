CXO

Infographic: What Gen Z actually wants in the workplace

Nearly 60% of Gen Zers don't think their job will exist in the same form 20 years from now, according to a LinkedIn report.

By | December 18, 2018, 10:29 AM PST

Gen Z—those born between 1995 and 2010—is only just entering the workforce, but these young professionals are already aware of the changing skills needed for the future of work, according to a Tuesday survey and infographic from LinkedIn. Some 76% of Gen Z professionals said they feel the skills necessary in today's workforce are different from those needed in past generations. And the majority of these workers (59%) said they don't think their job will exist in the same form 20 years from now, the survey found.

Members of Gen Z are interested in learning new skills to keep up with demand, however. The top three reasons they cited for wanting to pick up new skills are to improve at their jobs (62%), to make more money (59%), and to get promoted (46%), according to the survey.

SEE: The future of IT jobs: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

Here is the full infographic:

gen-z-infographic22.jpg
Image: LinkedIn

Also see

Related Topics:

CXO Tech & Work Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Senior Editor for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

How self-driving tractors, AI, and precision agriculture will save us from the impending food crisis

Smart farming: How IoT, robotics, and AI are tackling one of the biggest problems of the century

Agriculture 4.0: How digital farming is revolutionizing the future of food

The Brexit dilemma: Will London's start-ups stay or go?

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox