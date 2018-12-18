Infographic: What Gen Z actually wants in the workplace

Gen Z—those born between 1995 and 2010—is only just entering the workforce, but these young professionals are already aware of the changing skills needed for the future of work, according to a Tuesday survey and infographic from LinkedIn. Some 76% of Gen Z professionals said they feel the skills necessary in today's workforce are different from those needed in past generations. And the majority of these workers (59%) said they don't think their job will exist in the same form 20 years from now, the survey found.

Members of Gen Z are interested in learning new skills to keep up with demand, however. The top three reasons they cited for wanting to pick up new skills are to improve at their jobs (62%), to make more money (59%), and to get promoted (46%), according to the survey.

