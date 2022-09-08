Your email has been sent

Jack Wallen explains the different monday.com Google Calendar integrations and shows you how to make it work.

monday.com is an outstanding project management platform. With it, you can create multiple workspaces that can contain dashboards, tables, charts, kanban, Gantt, cards, forms, file galleries and much more. monday.com also offers automations and integrations.

One such integration is Google Calendar. If, like me, you depend on Google Calendar to keep your busy life organized, you might find yourself wanting to integrate these two platforms. With this integration, you can sync all of your items and tasks to the external calendar so you can view everything in one convenient place.

The Google Calendar monday.com integration offers three different recipes for integration:

When an item is created or updated, monday.com will create an event in Google Calendar and sync future changes to the board.

When a person is assigned to someone, create an event in Google Calendar and sync future changes from this board.

When an event is created in Google Calendar, create an item and sync future changes from Google Calendar.

Which recipe you choose will depend on your workflow with both services. Just remember, if you have a very busy monday.com board (or a very busy Google Calendar) if you choose the wrong option you could wind up with a mess on your hands. So, make sure you know what you need from this integration before moving forward.

What you’ll need to integrate

The only things you’ll need for this integration are both a monday.com account and a Google Calendar with which to sync. That’s it…let’s integrate.

How to integrate monday.com and Google Calendar

First, make sure you’re logged into your Google Account associated with the calendar to be integrated. Once you’ve logged in, head over to your monday.com account and log in to that as well.

From your monday.com account, click the Integrate button near the top right of the window (Figure A).

Figure A

In the resulting window (Figure B), locate and click the Google Calendar entry.

Figure B

In the next pop-up (Figure C), make sure to click the recipe you want to use as your sync option.

Figure C

Select your recipe and click Add To Board. You will then be prompted to connect to your Google Calendar (Figure D).

Figure D

You will then be prompted to select the Google account for the integration (Figure E).

Figure E

Walk through the permissions wizard for your Google account and finally, when prompted, click Event to configure how the integration will work (Figure F).

Figure F

This will open yet another pop-up (Figure G), where you must configure how fields will populate from the current board.

Figure G

Once you’ve added the required fields, click Done and then click Add To Board.

And that’s it. You’ve successfully integrated monday.com with Google Calendar. If at any time, you wish to disable the integration, you can go back and click the ON/OFF slider (Figure H) to the OFF position to pause the sync.

Figure H

Enjoy this new syncing between your monday.com boards and your Google Calendar.

