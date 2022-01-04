Intel announces 12th generation Intel Core and 50 new processors at CES 2022

The latest details about the Evo platform include intelligent collaboration for video calls, such as background noise cancellation and integrated Wi-Fi 6E.

Image: Intel

Intel's 12th Gen Core mobile processors are up to 40% faster than the previous generation mobile processor, according to the company. The company announced 28 new mobile processors and other product news as part of CES 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Gregory Bryant, executive VP and GM of Intel's Client Computing Group, shared the stage during his live and virtual press conference on Tuesday with a Twitch streamer and an animation expert. These guests were on hand to illustrate one of the talking points about the new processors: users can manage multiple high-intensity workloads at the same time.

Tokki, a content creator and Twitch streamer, tested a laptop with the new processor and said it solved the common problem of slower frame rates or laggy streams.

Rich Hurrey, co-founder and president of Kitestring, also gave the new processor a test drive as he edited a "mushroom puppy" character he is designing. The company's Ozone software is designed to allow animators to "rig once, animate anywhere," Hurrey said, to create characters for movies, games and virtual worlds. He said he gets "work-station level performance" from the laptop with the new Intel processor.

The flagship in the 12th Gen Intel Core H-series of mobile processors is the i9-12900HK, which pairs Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) with intelligent

workload prioritization and management distribution through Intel Thread Director for better system performance across single- and multi-threaded applications.

Based on the Intel 7 process, new 12th Gen H-series processors offer:

Up to 5 GHz frequencies, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and 20 threads

28% faster gaming than the Intel Core i9-11980HK

Broad memory support for DDR5/LPDDR5 and DDR4/LPDDR4 modules up to 4800 MT/s

Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+)

Thunderbolt 4 support with transfer speeds up to 40 Gb per second

PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories

The new P-series processors operate at 28W base power and are designed for performance thin-and-light laptops, while the U-series processors operate at 9 to 15W and are designed for form factor optimized thin-and-light laptops. These mobile processors are built for thin-and-light laptops and other cutting-edge form factors that device manufacturers have in the works for this year, including foldable devices, those with detachable screens and other unique designs.

Intel also announced 22 new processors in the 12th Gen series for desktops. These 65-watt and 35-watt processors range from Intel Core i9 to Pentium and Celeron. The company also released Laminar Coolers for the 65-watt processors.

The new 65- and 35-watt 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors are available now. These 12th Generation Intel Core U- and P-series mobile processors will be available in the first quarter of 2022, including devices designed for both Windows and Chrome operating systems.

Intel Evo platform

Intel also released updates to the Evo platform for laptops, phones and tablets as part of the third-edition specification and key experience indicators of the company's Project Athena innovation program. These new system requirements and tests focus on "intelligent collaboration features," such as automatic background noise cancellation, integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6e (Gig+), the Intel Connectivity Performance Suite and optional AI-accelerated camera imaging effects.

Intel vPro Platform

The company introduced new versions of this platform for the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. These new products include:

Intel vPro Enterprise: This full-featured platform with enterprise-grade computing, premium security, modern manageability and stability for managed businesses of all sizes now supports the Chrome operating system.

Intel vPro, an Intel Evo Design: This product combines the benefits of Evo and vPro.

Intel vPro Essentials: This product is designed for basic small-business computing needs with built-in security and basic PC management features.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see