Intel announces two new processors and 5G for PCs

Company says new products will make thin-and-light laptops even better.

Image: Intel

Intel has two new products in its lineup of 11th Gen Intel Core processors: i7-1195G7 and i5-1155G7. The company also released its first 5G product for PCs, the Intel 5G Solution 5000 and shared the news at Computex 2021.

"We've taken the world's best processor for thin-and-light Windows laptops and made the experience even better with the addition of our two new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics," Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms, said in a press release. "In addition, we know real-world performance and connectivity are vital to our partners and the people that rely on PCs every day, so we're continuing that momentum with more platform capabilities and choice in the market with the launch of our first 5G product for PCs."

This year Computex will open on the last Monday in May but instead of lasting for a week, the show will run through the end of June. The event will be fully virtual and hosted on COMPUTEXVirtual. This year's theme is "Building Global Technology Ecosystems" and Arm CEO Simon Segars will give a keynote, "Sparking the World's Post-Pandemic Recovery."

The laptops built with the 11th Gen Intel Core processors include these features:

Deliver up to 5GHz in high volume thin and light designs

Offer up to 25% overall application performance advantage vs. competition

Accelerate the number of designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+)

Enable ISV optimizations to deliver up to 8x faster transcoding and up to double the video editing speed with AI acceleration

More than 60 designs based on the Intel Core i7-1195G7 are expected by the end of 2021, according to the company.

The new 5G Solution is the company's first 5G M.2 solution with worldwide carrier certification. The new solution provides a significant increase in speed over Inte's Gigabit LTE solution, according to the company. The company also reported that it expects Acer, ASUS and HP to be the first OEMs to include the 5G solution in 11th Gen Intel Core U- and H-series.

The specs for the 5G Solution are:

Modem: Technologies 5G NR/4G LTE/3G WCDMA

Form factor and size: M.2, 30x52x2.3mm (single sided)

Frequency bands: Sub 6GHz Range (global coverage)

Data Throughput NR: 4.7Gbps DL, 1.25Gbps UL

LTE: 1.6Gbps Cat 19 DL, 0.150Gbps UL

eSIM: Build-in eSIM

Thermal Management: DTT

Geographical Coverage: North America, EMEA, APAC, JPN, AUS (ATT, VZW, VDF, Telefonica, CMCC, Swisscom, DT, SFB, Docomo, Orange, Sprint, CUC, CTC, Telstra, Optus, TMO, KDDI)

Operating Systems: Windows, Chrome, Linux

Host Interface: PCIe (Gen 3)

Operating temperature: -10oC to +55oC

Target platforms: TGL, ADL

5G and Mobile Enterprise Newsletter 5G networks and devices, mobile security, remote support, and the latest about phones, tablets, and apps are some of the topics we'll cover. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see