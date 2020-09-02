iOS 14: Everything you need to know about the App Library

The App Library is an all-new way in iOS 14 to store your apps without needing them to appear on the Home Screen. Here's how to use the App Library to better organize your iPhone.

Apple hasn't changed the Home Screen on iOS since the introduction of the original iPhone. It has remained relatively the same throughout 13 major releases. With iOS 14, however, Apple is fundamentally changing how the Home Screen works by allowing you to select which apps you want visible, and which you want to hide away in a feature called the App Library.

On iOS 14, you'll notice a new page on your Home Screen: If you swipe all the way to the last dot on the Home Screen, you'll enter the App Library. In this view, apps are sorted by the category in which they appear in the App Store. The most-used apps will take up a larger icon space, while lesser-used apps will appear in a smaller 4x4 grid in the category, or not at all (Figure A).

Figure A

Apps that have the larger icon sizes are directly tappable because they are the most frequently used apps in that category. You can, however, see all apps by tapping on the smaller 4x4 grid in the main category folder if visible. If there are no smaller icons visible, then it means that there are no further apps in that category.

A search bar at the top of the App Library gives you quick access to search all of the installed apps. While iOS Search may still be quicker for finding and launching an app (as opposed to needing to scroll all the way to the right-most Home Screen page to search for apps), the App Library search does only surface applications while the iOS Search may list documents or other results first instead of the apps.

Where are my downloaded apps going?

In iOS 14, newly downloaded apps from the App Store will no longer appear on the Home Screen instead (in iOS 13 and before, newly installed apps would appear on the last Home Screen page). In iOS 14 and above, downloaded apps automatically go into the App Library instead.

You can change this setting in the Settings app by doing the following:

Open the Settings app Navigate to Home Screen Select "Add to Home Screen" or "App Library Only" for the section labeled "Newly Downloaded Apps" (Figure B)

Figure B

If you select "App Library Only" then newly downloaded apps will go straight to the App Library and skip the Home Screen, but selecting "Add to Home Screen" will perform the older action of placing it in the last open Home Screen page when downloaded.

Turning off Notification Badges in App Library

If you have apps in the App Library, then chances are, you don't want to see the notification badges on the app icons. You can easily disable these by navigating to:

Open the Settings app Navigate to Home Screen Under the section labeled "Notification Badges," disable the option for "Show in App Library"

With this setting disabled, the notification badges on any app icon in the App Library will be hidden.

Adding apps back to the Home Screen

If at any time you decide that an app needs to be on the Home Screen itself and not in the App Library, you can move the app from the App Library and onto the Home Screen by tapping and holding on the icon to enter what Apple is dubbing "Jiggle Mode" and then drag the app icon from the App Library and onto the Home Screen. As soon as you begin dragging the icon from the App Library, the Home Screen will be visible for dropping the icon onto. You can optionally tap and hold on the app icon and tap the option for "Add to Home Screen." (Figure C)

Figure C

If you want to add an app from the Home Screen into the App Library, simply enter "Jiggle Mode" by tapping and holding on the app icon, then drag and drop the app icon onto the App Library Home Screen page (anywhere on the page is fine, the App Library will automatically add it to the appropriate category folder).

