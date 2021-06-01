Jump-start your data science career by learning Python, MATLAB and more

This seven-course training will show you what it takes to perform data analysis and visualization in order to help kick-start your lucrative career as a data scientist.

There's a reason why data scientist is considered one of the hottest jobs in the 21st century--data is rendered useless without careful analysis, which only professionals can do. If you want to equip yourself with the skills to analyze and visualize data, the Dynamic Data Scientist Bundle Ft. Power BI, Python and MATLAB bundle will show you the ropes.

This training is ideal for anyone who wishes to sharpen their data analytics, visualization, preprocessing, and other data science skills. You'll also master the mathematical concepts used in data science, computer science, and artificial intelligence, discover how to code a multitude of data structures, and get to grips with creating your own visualizations and tailoring them for various situations.

In addition to learning these skills, you'll become familiarized with the tools that data scientists use to make sense of data. For starters, you'll be introduced to Microsoft Power Business Intelligence, which is often used to view and share insights into businesses. And, you'll learn the Python and MATLAB programming languages, both of which help plan, organize and visualize data.

