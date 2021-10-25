Learn the skills to be a data analyst with courses on Python, Excel, Power BI and more

No previous knowledge or experience is required to take these self-paced courses that can teach you skills to qualify for in-demand data analysis careers.

Python is one of the most popular and easiest to learn of all the programming languages and a favorite for business intelligence and data analysis. "Introduction to Python" assumes no previous knowledge, using hands-on mini-projects and practice exercises. Just this course will qualify you for a number of tech positions, so you can start researching job interviews and resume tips when done.

"Introduction to R Programming" introduces you to the basics of the R programming language, explains why data scientists like using it and demonstrates exactly what R is capable of. Qlik Sense is a business intelligence and analytics platform that works as an incredible data visualization tool. "Getting Started in Qlik Sense" is a comprehensive course that will take you from absolute beginner to well on your way to being a Qlik Sense designer.

And of course, one of the most widely used programs for data analysis is Microsoft Excel. Highly experienced users can learn how to use the program's advanced functions to analyze data at scale in "Power Pivot, Power Query & DAX in Excel." They can also find out how to optimize the entire Excel experience by creating interactive dashboards from scratch in the "Dashboards in Excel" course. There is even a specific "Excel for Business Analysts" course.

All of the Excel courses are crowd faves, rated 4.6 out of 5 stars. An intermediate level of Excel skills would also be useful for the "Alteryx" course, which covers one of a number of tools that help to make sense of raw data.

Microsoft created the powerful business intelligence tool Power BI so that users with only limited tech backgrounds could still perform complex data analysis with only a few clicks. The "Power BI" course provides a comprehensive guide to the program but then continues on to DAX, another language used for powerful data analysis.

