Lenovo's ThinkSmart View offers a portable option for one-click video conferencing

The 2.2-pound device has a touchscreen, speakers, and a camera shutter for privacy.

If you need a dedicated screen for your video meetings, Lenovo's ThinkSmart View has a new device for you. The ThinkSmart View is a work version of the Google Nest Hub for connecting with co-workers.

The device is powered by Qualcomm's APQ8053 system-on-chip and works with Microsoft Teams Rooms. Microsoft recently turned Skype Room Systems into Teams Rooms for the Teams platform.

The device has an 8-inch touchscreen, full-range speakers, built-in cameras and microphones, a camera shutter, and a mute switch. It is bluetooth-enabled for pairing with headsets. It has 2 GB of memory and 8GB eMMC storage and weighs 2.2 pounds. Users can join a meeting with one touch.

Creston, Yealink, HP, Logitech, and Polycom also offer dedicated devices for video conferences.

The worldwide market for social software and collaboration in the workplace is expected to grow to $4.8 billion by 2023 from about $2.7 billion in 2018, according to Gartner.

Slack is still the market leader for collaboration software, but Teams is catching up. According to a survey from the market research firm ETR, in mid-2019, the share of large organizations that planned to use Slack in the next quarter dropped slightly to 33% while Teams increased to 65%. Teams is usually bundled with Office, making it easy to choose that collaboration platform.

Joseph Mingori, general manager, Lenovo Smart Office business, said smart office technology allows companies to build a more flexible workplace.

"Working with an ecosystem of partners is crucial in empowering end-users and enabling closer collaboration around the world," he said in a press release.

Lenovo also is launching the ThinkSmart Manager console to allow IT departments to deploy and manage ThinkSmart devices remotely. The console provides real-time status on individual devices and generate usage reports.

The ThinkSmart View is $349 or $449 with a bluetooth headset. The View and the Manager will be available in late January 2020.

