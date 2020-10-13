Master Google Cloud with these 10 online training resources

These Google Cloud video courses and eBooks focus on analytics, AI, machine learning, and more. Developers, architects, admins, and aspiring IT pros can benefit from this training.

Long thought to be primarily geared toward online storage and transfer services, cloud computing now plays a fundamental role in the way we live our lives. Virtually every major company relies on powerful cloud computing solutions in order to innovate products, reach new customers, and modernize their entire workflow, and their reliance on cloud-based infrastructures is only going to grow in the coming years.

As one of the world's leading cloud computing services, Google Cloud offers power and flexibility when it comes to meeting a variety of business challenges, and the Complete Google Cloud eBook & Video Course Bundle will get you up to speed for just $29.99.

Whether you're an aspiring IT pro or a more seasoned expert looking to expand your knowledge base, this extensive training bundle will teach you how to harness the power of Google Cloud through two video courses and eight eBooks that focus on analytics, AI, machine learning, and more. You'll also learn how to work within the Google Cloud infrastructure in order to build apps, gain valuable insights from massive sets of complex data, secure major networks, create responsive websites, and craft analytics pipelines that deliver valuable user information.

There's plenty of instruction geared toward developers who are interested in using Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to expand app functionality and reach; you'll even learn how to work with third-party tools and platforms that will increase user engagement. Plus, one guide covers topics that are specific to Google's Professional Cloud Architect official exam syllabus.

Get the skills you need to work confidently with one of the world's most powerful and relied-upon cloud computing services. Usually priced at over $400, the Complete Google Cloud eBook & Video Course Bundle is on sale today for over 90% off at just $29.99.

