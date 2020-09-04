Microsoft Teams adds new Lists app to help you stay on top of everything

Microsoft Lists aims to make it easier than ever to track and prioritize work within Teams.

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has added the Lists app to Teams for business and government customers. Lists is a Microsoft 365 app announced by Microsoft during Build 2020. As the name implies, the app allows teams to create lists for tracking information across various projects and workloads, offering a combination of ready-made templates as well as custom lists that can be built from scratch, either from Excel tables or other sources, such as SharePoint. Lists data is stored in the SharePoint Online team site.

SEE: <strong>TechRepublic Premium editorial calendar: IT policies, checklists, toolkits, and research for download</strong> (TechRepublic Premium)

Not to be confused with Microsoft To Do or Tasks, Microsoft Lists is accessed in Teams via the tabs bar. It includes eight standard templates and three industry-specific ones targeting healthcare (Patients), government agencies (Incidents) and financial institutions (Loans).

Image: Microsoft

In practice, healthcare organizations can use the Patients template to track patient progress and keep in touch with their peers, while government users can use the Lists app in Teams to do things like track incidents and for coordinated incident response.

Loan officers, meanwhile, can use the Lists app to track and approve loans in Teams in collaboration with colleagues, Microsoft said.

Users can start a conversation on individual list items in Teams, making it easier to collaborate, address and feed back on individual items. Since the conversation is a channel message in Teams, it supports all of the platform's rich messaging capabilities such as '@' mentions, GIFs, stickers, emojis, and attachments.

"Lists are simple, smart, and flexible, so you can stay on top of what matters most to your team," Microsoft said. Lists is also available through the Teams mobile app for Android and iOS devices, with a dedicated Lists mobile app expected to be released by the end of 2020.

Top 10 Newsletter Turn to these must-read primers to get the skinny on the hottest tech topics, strategies, and analyses. Delivered Fridays Sign up today

Also see